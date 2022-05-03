ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Reeves, Fitch speak out on Roe v. Wade leaked opinion

By By Brent Addleman | The Center Square
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26jSTW_0fRxyf1b00

(The Center Square) – In the wake of the leaked draft of a U.S. Supreme Court decision on overturning Roe v. Wade, Mississippi’s governor and attorney general spoke out on Tuesday.

Late Monday, Politico reported it had obtained a draft of the ruling in the Mississippi case, Thomas E. Dobbs, State Health Officer of the Mississippi Department of Health v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. The draft was written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito and, if adopted by the nation’s highest court, could potentially overturn Roe v. Wade. The court is expected to announce its decision this summer.

Roe v. Wade is the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established a constitutional right for abortion in the United States.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch, who argued the state’s case in front of the Supreme Court in November and December 2021, issued a statement Tuesday on the leaked draft.

“We will let the Supreme Court speak for itself and wait for the Court’s official opinion,” Fitch said in a statement obtained by The Center Square.

Republican Gov. Tate Reeves took to Facebook on Tuesday morning voicing his concerns regarding the leaked document.

“Everyone is rightly outraged over the alleged leak in the Mississippi abortion case,” Reeves wrote on his social media page. “Let’s think bigger. For decades, America has been uniquely radical in the West.

“Our abortion laws look more like China and North Korea. Please pray for wisdom and courage for Supreme Court justices. Countless lives can be saved!”

The Guttmacher Institute said that if Roe v. Wade is overturned. it could create a clear path for states to enforce, or create, abortion laws.

“Changes to the makeup of the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018 raise the possibility that Roe v. Wade could be severely undermined – or even overturned – essentially leaving the legality of abortion to individual states,” the organization wrote in its analysis of state abortion laws. “A reversal of Roe could establish a legal path for states’ pre-1973 abortion bans, as well as currently unenforced post-1973 bans, to take effect.”

In the case in Mississippi, Alito wrote that the state is asking the court to “uphold the constitutionality of a law that generally prohibits abortion after the fifteenth week of pregnancy – several weeks before the point at which a fetus is now regarded as ‘viable’ outside the womb.”

The state argued, according to the leaked opinion, that Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa v. Casey in 1992, should be reconsidered and asked the court to overrule Roe and Casey to allow each state to “regulate abortion as its citizens wish.”

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Big ruling could upend Florida governor's race

Hello and welcome to Tuesday. Breaking — POLITICO’s story that a draft opinion shows a majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has already voted to overturn the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision on abortion drew swift and immediate reaction from Republicans and Democrats on Monday night. And it is a reminder that such a ruling could become a major factor in this year’s elections, including the upcoming primary for governor.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

What a Roe v. Wade reversal could mean for abortion access across America

A leaked Supreme Court draft ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, dated in February and published May 2 by Politico, was confirmed as authentic by Chief Justice John Roberts on May 3. Votes can change between initial drafts and final rulings, and abortion is still legal in all 50 states and Washington D.C. Still, the leaked document sparked shock, outrage, and protests among those who see the document as a harbinger of what’s to come when the final ruling is announced in June or...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Lynn Fitch
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Politico#The Supreme Court#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy