Atlanta, GA

Houston-Based Shipley Do-Nuts Opening 30 Georgia Locations Starting in Duluth

By Post By: Caleb J. Spivak
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShipley Do-Nuts, makers of gourmet, made-fresh-daily do-nuts for more than 85 years, has Georgia on its mind as it plans expansion into the state with newly signed deals to open 30 locations, the company Tuesday announced in a press release. The state’s first location is planned for Duluth in...

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
The Georgia Sun

Giant lizards are invading South Georgia

Warming temperatures will have tegus on the move in southeast Georgia. Reporting sightings of tegus, alive or dead, is needed to keep the big, South American lizards from gaining a foothold in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. DNR has been working with the public and...
GEORGIA STATE
Luay Rahil

The fifth richest person in Atlanta, Georgia.

Gary Rollins is known for two things killing rodents and throwing great parties. Gary Rollins used to invite hundreds of guests to join him and his wife, Ruthie, at their family's lush 1,800-acre ranch near Cartersville, Georgia. However, when Gary's father passed away, his children accused him of denying them access to their grandfather's money, and the family started to crumble.
ATLANTA, GA
ServingLooksATL

Dinner with a Side of History: Busy Bee Cafe' in Atlanta, Georgia

I enjoyed pickup from The Busy Bee Cafe' also known as "The south on a plate". The Busy Bee Cafe' is the only business from the era of Segregation that started and still stands on Hunter Street (now known as Martin Luther King Drive). The Busy Bee Cafe' started in 1947 during a time when Jim Crow laws adamantly enforced segregation between races. With limited socio-economic opportunities for African Americans during this time, Black entrepreneurs invested in the area and created thriving businesses that grew and created promise for the community! Over 70 years later, The Busy Bee Cafe' has transformed into a local favorite and an Atlanta staple for tourists across the country! The Busy Bee Cafe's commitment to tradition and desire to invest in their community is the reason why they are still thriving long after the days of the Jim Crow era. Thank you Melvin for such a wonderful experience, rich history, and delicious meals. Keep reading to find out what I tried at The Busy Bee Cafe'. My main courses were fried shrimp, catfish fillets, and fried chicken. The sides I choose were broccoli cheese casserole, collard greens, mac and cheese, cabbage, cornbread muffin, and a yeast roll. My dessert of choice was a peach cobbler. I sipped on strawberry lemonade and Arnold palmer The Busy Bee Cafe' is available for takeout or you can have it delivered right to your door right now via Toast Tab. They also have some pretty awesome merch to show your support like hats, masks, and tees Follow @servinglooksatl for more places to go and things to do in the city! Would you try the catfish or the chicken?
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Georgia Running Back Reportedly Arrested Sunday Morning

Georgia running back Kenny McIntosh was reportedly arrested on Sunday morning and charged with misdemeanors for reckless driving and failure to wear a seat belt. According to Anthony Dasher of UGASports.com (h/t Saturday Down South), McIntosh was released from Athens Clarke County jail on bonds totaling $2,000. Per DawgNation’s Mike...
ATHENS, GA
Thrillist

This Vegetable Is Being Recalled from Walmart Stores in 18 States Due to Salmonella

Organic Marketside Zucchini is being recalled from Walmart stores due to potential Salmonella contamination. The FDA announced yesterday that World Variety Produce, Inc. of Los Angeles, California is voluntarily recalling case lot #38706503 after the organic produce tested positive during a routine sampling. The produce has been distributed through select...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WSAV News 3

4 Georgians sentenced in $900K multi-state Sam’s Club theft ring

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several people from Georgia involved in a theft ring targeting Sam’s Club stores in which nearly a million dollars worth of merchandise was stolen are going to prison after being convicted in a federal case. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Georgia, on […]
COLUMBUS, GA
FOXBusiness

Chick-fil-A introduces new cloudberry drink nationwide

Chick-fil-A has a new drink on its menu. Last week, the popular fast food chain announced that it would be adding the Cloudberry Sunjoy drink at restaurants nationwide starting Monday. The seasonal drink was tested in Augusta, Georgia, last fall before its nationwide release, according to the Chick-fil-A announcement. The...
AUGUSTA, GA
Axios Charlotte

Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations

LA-based Dave’s Hot Chicken, which has plans to open 12 locations in Charlotte over the next five years, will put its first one in Plaza Midwood and the second in University City. The Plaza Midwood restaurant be located at Midwood Corners plaza, on the corner of Central Avenue and The Plaza. “Where the Subway used […] The post Fast-casual Nashville-style hot chicken chain announces first two Charlotte locations appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC

