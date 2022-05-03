Everett City Council resumes in-person meetings May 4

EVERETT, Wash. – Everett City Council will resume in-person council meetings beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the city council chambers located at 3002 Wetmore Ave., Everett. Community members are invited to attend and participate in council meetings in-person or virtually.

Community members who wish to speak at a council meeting in-person may sign up when they arrive in the council chambers prior to the start of the meeting. Those wishing to speak and provide comment virtually should sign up online at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting to receive a Zoom link and phone number. Community members may also submit public comments via email to [email protected].

To attend Everett City Council Meetings virtually, the public has the following options:

Telephone: Call 425-616-3920, conference ID 724 887 726#. Phone lines will be muted and callers are asked to remain muted during the meeting. Broadcast/Stream: Watch via Everett Channel on channel 21 on Xfinity, channel 29 on Frontier, or streamed live at everettwa.gov/citycouncil.

The council meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. except the fourth Wednesday of each month, which takes place at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit everettwa.gov/citycouncil.

###