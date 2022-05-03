ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Everett City Council resumes in-person meetings May 4

Everett, Washington
Everett, Washington
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F6wuF_0fRxno9J00

EVERETT, Wash. – Everett City Council will resume in-person council meetings beginning Wednesday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the city council chambers located at 3002 Wetmore Ave., Everett. Community members are invited to attend and participate in council meetings in-person or virtually.

Community members who wish to speak at a council meeting in-person may sign up when they arrive in the council chambers prior to the start of the meeting. Those wishing to speak and provide comment virtually should sign up online at least 30 minutes prior to the meeting to receive a Zoom link and phone number. Community members may also submit public comments via email to [email protected].

To attend Everett City Council Meetings virtually, the public has the following options:

  1. Telephone: Call 425-616-3920, conference ID 724 887 726#. Phone lines will be muted and callers are asked to remain muted during the meeting.
  2. Broadcast/Stream: Watch via Everett Channel on channel 21 on Xfinity, channel 29 on Frontier, or streamed live at everettwa.gov/citycouncil.

The council meets every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. except the fourth Wednesday of each month, which takes place at 12:30 p.m.

For more information, visit everettwa.gov/citycouncil.

###

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Everett, WA
Local
Washington Government
Everett, WA
Government
Skagit Valley Herald

City of Mount Vernon orders last piece of downtown floodwall

MOUNT VERNON — The final piece of Mount Vernon’s downtown floodwall is on its way, which will allow the city to complete a project at least 15 years in the making. Mount Vernon has ordered barriers — called stop logs — that it can install across the train tracks across from Lions Park in the event of a flood. They should be here by the next flood season, said acting Public Works Director Chris Phillips.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everett City Council#Everett Channel#Channel 21#Xfinity#Frontier
Everett, Washington

Everett, Washington

56
Followers
433
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

Everett is the county seat of and the largest city in Snohomish County, Washington, United States. It is 25 miles (40 km) north of Seattle and is one of the main cities in the metropolitan area and the Puget Sound region. Everett is the seventh-largest city in the state by population, with 103,019 residents at the 2010 census. The city is primarily situated on a peninsula at the mouth of the Snohomish River along Port Gardner Bay, an inlet of Possession Sound (itself part of Puget Sound), and extends to the south and west.

Comments / 0

Community Policy