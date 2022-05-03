ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terlingua, TX

Terlingua, Texas Is Home To A Real Abandoned Ghost Town & The Saloon Is Still Open

By Brittany Cristiano
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Gr6t_0fRxiOe000

When you think of a ghost town in Texas, you might imagine the cowboys, miners, and war generals that once used to run amok through the desert-like plans of the west or the panhandle.

While they haven't existed in the Lonestar state in decades, you can at least experience the very same Wild West vibes in the ghost town of Terlingua, Texas, in contemporary times.

Located way out in west Texas are the abandoned ruins of a mercury mining area that have stood in the same spot for over two decades. The settlement is complete with walkable mine ruins, giant cacti, and a western town that even has a tiny jail and an operational saloon called the Starlight Theatre.

History is rich in this town that was once home to miners harvesting the bright red cinnabar in the surrounding areas. The old company store still stands as the Terlingua Trading Company where you can buy souvenirs.

If you want to creep yourself out, the historic ghost borough has an authentic cemetery with wood crosses marking the rows of gravesites, and there are a lot. It's a popular stop because of each grave's unique architecture which makes for some eerily fascinating views.

It's said that everyone up and left the municipality in the 1940s once the mercury was picked through. Thus, the once busy city became the ghost town we know today. It is now home to 110 people.

We think the annual Chihuahua dog race, chilli cook-offs, and the nightly performances make Terlingua feel a little less desolate.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Terlingua, TX
Terlingua, TX
Government
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain Opening 2 New Locations

Grab yourself a new burger.Eiliv-Sonas Aceron/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing as satisfying as munching down on a large, juicy burger. A burger with french fries and a soft drink is about as classic of an American meal as it gets. And while there are a number of burger chains spread throughout the Valley, one growing, Texas-based burger chain is opening not just one, but two new restaurants in metro Phoenix.
K945

Texas Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 Has Been Solved

Last month, Texas police were left scratching their heads after a motorist made a gruesome discovery. According to long-haul experts at Freight Waves, a severed leg was found in Cibolo, Texas, and authorities have finally found out where it came from. Back on March 22nd, a chilling discovery was made...
CIBOLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Texas#Responsible Travel#Souvenir#Mining Equipment#Ghost Town#Instagram History
B93

Five Reasons NOT To Move To Texas

I could probably name 10 reasons off the top of my head why you should move to Texas. Having been born and raised here, I am obviously biased but I love it here. I wouldn't think there would be anything about living in our Lone Star state, but those not familiar with the second-largest state in the country might beg to differ. Including this guy. I came across his YouTube video where he lists reasons why you would not want to move here.
TEXAS STATE
KIII 3News

Freer rattlesnake handler dies from bite at Rattlesnake Roundup

FREER, Texas — A rattlesnake handler has died after he was bitten at the Rattlesnake Roundup in Freer. Freer Police Chief Hector Doria confirmed to 3News that Eugene DeLeon Sr. was bitten in the shoulder around 1 p.m. Saturday. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Corpus Christi but died Saturday night at approximately 9 p.m.
FREER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
Greyson F

Popular Restaurant Forced to Close Due to Costly New Lease

A long time restaurant is now closed for good.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Roosevelt Row in the heart of Phoenix has seen significant upgrades and renovations over the last several years. With it has come a number of new high-profile restaurants. It’s also brought with it higher leasing agreements, with restaurants paying significantly more now than ever in the past. And now, the swelling lease numbers have forced a long-time favorite restaurant out of its location in Roosevelt Row.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy