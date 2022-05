Sykkuno, a streamer known for his work with groups like OfflineTV and streamers like Valkyrae, announced his move from Twitch to YouTube on Monday. The popular streamer was one of platform’s top creators with over four million followers, and was the 28th highest earning streamer on Twitch as of October 2021. In his first YouTube exclusive stream on Monday night, the creator talked more about what led him to leave Twitch. Sykkuno said that he felt Twitch didn’t “appreciate” him and revealed that an employee at Twitch misspelled his on-stream name in an official email.

