Driver collided with residence while fleeing St. Peter police according to complaint

A Mapleton man pled guilty to fleeing a traffic stop in St. Peter to avoid arrest over two outstanding warrants.

Alan Michael Benson, 33, was charged with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, misdemeanor reckless driving and misdemeanor driving after license suspension. The defendant pled guilty to the felony charge upon the condition the misdemeanor charges were dismissed. Benson is to be sentenced on June 28 by Judge Allison Krehbiel.

According to the complaint, St. Peter Police conducted a traffic stop on March 25 in town because the vehicle's passenger side headlamp was out. Benson, who was driving the vehicle, reportedly admitted to not possessing a valid driver's license.

When the officer went back to the squad car to enter Benson's information, they learned he had two outstanding warrants. Another officer was called to the scene when they saw a female passenger exit the vehicle and Benson driving away.

Police chased after Benson until the vehicle struck a city light pole, drove across a lawn, broke a chain-link fence, drove through bushes and collided with the corner of a residence.

Benson was initially found unresponsive, but regained consciousness as officers assisted him out of the vehicle. When asked why he fled, Benson allegedly told police he drove off because he had warrants.