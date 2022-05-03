ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon County, TN

Man Charged With Incest & Rape of Child

By Jessie Williams
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 31-year-old Westmoreland man was arrested Friday, April 22, 2022, for 2 counts of rape of a child under the age of 13, two counts of incest and 2 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. According to local law enforcement, detectives from the Macon...

