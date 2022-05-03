WOODBURY COUNTY BURN BAN ENDS WEDNESDAY

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Tadd Davis, the long-time director of the Madison County EMS service, is on paid leave and under investigation. The Madison County attorney confirms that Davis was put on leave last week along with two other EMS employees. Today, the Madison County board of supervisors met...
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
Comments / 0