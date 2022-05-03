William Bolcom Tribute Concert Features Collaborator and Virtuoso Pianist Marc-André Hamelin and the World Premiere of Bolcom’s Second Fantasy-Sonata
The tribute concert precedes the release of Mr. Hamelin’s new recording of Bolcom’s complete rags for solo piano on June 3. The William Bolcom Tribute Concert, presented in partnership between Pro Musica of Detroit and The Detroit Institute of Arts, features a stellar cast of musicians, including one of Mr. Bolcom’s...www.musicalamerica.com
Comments / 0