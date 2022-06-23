How Much You Need To Be ‘Rich’ in 25 Major US Cities

The life of the average American varies from city to city in the United States and that is because of the varied cultures of the regions, environment and the cost of living. In some areas, cowboy boots are the norm. In others, you’d look out of place in them. And when it comes to money, a salary in the high five figures makes you “rich” in one part of the country but it can be hard to scrape by on that in other locales.

So just what does it take to be considered “rich” in the various corners of the country? The difference is vast among the 25 most populated cities in the United States.

To highlight just how big those differences are, GOBankingRates identified those 25 biggest cities through statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau and then used data from the American Community Survey to determine the lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket, the average income of the richest 20%, and the average income of the richest 5%.

25. Detroit

Population: 672,351

672,351 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $70,445

$70,445 Average Income of the Top 20%: $122,571

$122,571 Average Income of the Top 5%: $212,891

24. Memphis, Tennessee

Population: 650,910

650,910 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $88,188

$88,188 Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,830

$179,830 Average Income of the Top 5%: $357,964

23. El Paso, Texas

Population: 679,879

679,879 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $98,356

$98,356 Average Income of the Top 20%: $166,336

$166,336 Average Income of the Top 5%: $289,479

22. Indianapolis

Population: 869,387

869,387 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $102,307

$102,307 Average Income of the Top 20%: $185,488

$185,488 Average Income of the Top 5%: $339,007

21. Columbus, Ohio

Population: 889,079

889,079 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $104,414

$104,414 Average Income of the Top 20%: $167,428

$167,428 Average Income of the Top 5%: $277,362

20. San Antonio

Population: 1,529,133

1,529,133 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,187

$105,187 Average Income of the Top 20%: $179,594

$179,594 Average Income of the Top 5%: $309,579

19. Philadelphia

Population: 1,581,531

1,581,531 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $105,619

$105,619 Average Income of the Top 20%: $196,218

$196,218 Average Income of the Top 5%: $357,577

18. Jacksonville, Florida

Population: 902,488

902,488 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $107,413

$107,413 Average Income of the Top 20%: $190,971

$190,971 Average Income of the Top 5%: $348,332

17. Dallas

Population: 1,338,846

1,338,846 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $117,373

$117,373 Average Income of the Top 20%: $249,690

$249,690 Average Income of the Top 5%: $493,848

16. Houston

Population: 2,313,238

2,313,238 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $118,212

$118,212 Average Income of the Top 20%: $243,777

$243,777 Average Income of the Top 5%: $470,182

15. Nashville, Tennessee

Population: 667,070

667,070 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $119,283

$119,283 Average Income of the Top 20%: $219,061

$219,061 Average Income of the Top 5%: $406,865

14. Phoenix

Population: 1,658,422

1,658,422 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $119,571

$119,571 Average Income of the Top 20%: $218,693

$218,693 Average Income of the Top 5%: $396,723

13. Fort Worth, Texas

Population: 892,221

892,221 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $123,686

$123,686 Average Income of the Top 20%: $204,381

$204,381 Average Income of the Top 5%: $350,555

12. Charlotte, North Carolina

Population: 873,570

873,570 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $132,471

$132,471 Average Income of the Top 20%: $264,995

$264,995 Average Income of the Top 5%: $513,371

11. Chicago

Population: 2,699,347

2,699,347 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $135,973

$135,973 Average Income of the Top 20%: $262,070

$262,070 Average Income of the Top 5%: $497,192

10. Los Angeles

Population: 3,973,278

3,973,278 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $141,990

$141,990 Average Income of the Top 20%: $280,645

$280,645 Average Income of the Top 5%: $538,703

9. Austin, Texas

Population: 965,872

965,872 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $149,503

$149,503 Average Income of the Top 20%: $269,753

$269,753 Average Income of the Top 5%: $487,862

8. Denver

Population: 715,878

715,878 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $150,375

$150,375 Average Income of the Top 20%: $277,734

$277,734 Average Income of the Top 5%: $512,101

7. New York

Population: 8,379,552

8,379,552 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $150,422

$150,422 Average Income of the Top 20%: $306,068

$306,068 Average Income of the Top 5%: $605,410

6. San Diego

Population: 1,414,545

1,414,545 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $163,046

$163,046 Average Income of the Top 20%: $285,383

$285,383 Average Income of the Top 5%: $497,741

5. Boston

Population: 689,326

689,326 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $167,096

$167,096 Average Income of the Top 20%: $312,343

$312,343 Average Income of the Top 5%: $581,901

4. Seattle

Population: 741,251

741,251 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $197,129

$197,129 Average Income of the Top 20%: $345,093

$345,093 Average Income of the Top 5%: $604,519

3. Washington, D.C.

Population: 701,974

701,974 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $198,674

$198,674 Average Income of the Top 20%: $363,219

$363,219 Average Income of the Top 5%: $651,989

2. San Jose, California

Population: 1,029,409

1,029,409 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $226,099

$226,099 Average Income of the Top 20%: $361,269

$361,269 Average Income of the Top 5%: $582,798

1. San Francisco

Population: 874,784

874,784 Lowest Income to be Considered “Rich” (Top 20%): $250,001

$250,001 Average Income of the Top 20%: $443,810

$443,810 Average Income of the Top 5%: $770,722

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used American Community Survey data from the United States Census Bureau to first find the 25 largest cities in terms of total population. With these 25 cities isolated, GOBankingRates then used American Community Survey income quintile data to find each city’s: (1) lowest income to be considered in the top 20% richest income bracket; (2) the average income of the richest 20% and; (3) the average income of the richest 5%. Only factor (1) was considered in final rankings. All data was collected and is up to date as of April 19, 2022.

