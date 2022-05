OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some businesses in Douglas County have still not paid for their 2022 food and drink permits, and will be cited. On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department reported that at least 50 businesses either owed permit fees, late fees, or both and were, therefore, operating illegally. The notice was made to help businesses avoid closure, DCHD said at the time.

