Baltimore, MD

Slade Bolden is right where he's supposed to be with Baltimore Ravens

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Former Alabama wide receiver Slade Bolden did not get to hear his name called during the 2022 NFL draft. Instead, he signed on with the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent.

The Ravens traded away Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown to the Arizona Cardinals and ended up signing five UDFA wide receivers in total.

Jokes were plentiful when it came to Bolden’s expected landing spot. It almost seemed too perfect of a scenario for him to fall into the grasp of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. After all, Bolden did say that his style of play was greatly inspired by Patriots legendary receiver Julian Edelman.

Though he wasn’t able to join his former fellow Alabama wide receivers Jameson Williams and John Metchie in getting drafted, Bolden will be able to work himself into a nice role as a member of the Baltimore Ravens for numerous reasons.

He's as versatile as Lamar

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

When Slade Bolden was in high school, he was a stellar quarterback. At first, when arriving at Alabama, Bolden didn’t really have a position. He as an athlete. The team tried him out at safety and a few other spots, but settled on wide receiver.

He's explosive after the catch

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bolden is not the biggest or fastest guy on the field. However, he has proven that he can beat defenders in his own way. Utilizing the aforementioned athleticism, Bolden becomes electric with the ball in his hands. A short pass can be taken through defenders and to the house with him.

He can do whatever is needed

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

The Ravens have needed to give star quarterback Lamar Jackson some additional help with respect to the wide receivers corps. So, the front office decided to trade away Hollywood Brown. Bolden will not be able to directly fill the void left by Brown; however, if Baltimore wanted to try some new things with the unit currently available to them, Bolden expands upon whatever they had in mind.

Excellent route-running abilities

(Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

Despite not being overly tall or strong, Bolden has a way of getting through and passed defensive backs to give his quarterbacks wide open looks. HIs film speaks for itself when it comes to his ability to run crisp routes.

His attitude fits perfectly with the Ravens culture

Mickey Welsh, Montgomery Advertiser

Bolden is one of the most unselfish guys to have ever played the game. He is a team player that looks for those around him to succeed and do anything in his power to help the team walk away with a win. Excluding the recent Hollywood Brown trade, the team has appeared to be a tight-group that has fun.

