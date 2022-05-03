ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Shreveport Supports Mourning Family after 13-Year-Old was Killed by Stray Bullet

By Jake
 3 days ago
Video from Shreveport shows the community crisis walk that was held following the tragic death of a 13-year-old. Landry Anglin was reportedly killed by a stray bullet while inside of her home and the incident has sparked an outpouring of support from the community as the family of the victim mourn's their loss.

Reports from KTBS 3 say that hundreds of community members gathered in a Shreveport park to hold a community crisis walk. The walk was a sign of support for the loved ones who are mourning the loss of a 13-year-old, Landry Anglin.

Anglin was sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon when a stray bullet struck her. The tragedy has left the victim's family in a state of shock as they deal with the unthinkable loss.

"Words can't describe the pain we're all going though as a family. It's just like her momma said, this isn't real. It just doesn't feel real right now, but it is", the victim's father reportedly stated.

See the victim's Father, Bobby Anglin, speak more on the horrific situation below.

The victim's father reportedly wants to be a part of the mission to bring awareness to what is happening in their neighborhood. Anglin understands that while his daughter was the victim, it could have been anyone.

Classmates of Anglin were just some of the attendees there to support the family in grieving. One of the victim's classmate's mothers said, "It's so scary because you just never know. I mean, this lovely girl was just minding her own business at home. And you just never know", per the report.

See video from the community walk via KSLA News 12 on Facebook below.

See the full report on the walk from KTBS Channel 3 on Facebook below.

State Police: Case of Missing Scott Woman Now Considered a Homicide

It's been two months since anyone has seen Ella Goodie. Now, Louisiana State Police are investigating her case as a homicide. Officials with LSP announced this new development Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, authorities said they made that decision based on "investigative techniques and witness statements." Goodie, a Scott resident,...
SCOTT, LA
