Shreveport Supports Mourning Family after 13-Year-Old was Killed by Stray Bullet

Video from Shreveport shows the community crisis walk that was held following the tragic death of a 13-year-old. Landry Anglin was reportedly killed by a stray bullet while inside of her home and the incident has sparked an outpouring of support from the community as the family of the victim mourn's their loss.

Reports from KTBS 3 say that hundreds of community members gathered in a Shreveport park to hold a community crisis walk. The walk was a sign of support for the loved ones who are mourning the loss of a 13-year-old, Landry Anglin.

Anglin was sitting at home on a Sunday afternoon when a stray bullet struck her. The tragedy has left the victim's family in a state of shock as they deal with the unthinkable loss.

"Words can't describe the pain we're all going though as a family. It's just like her momma said, this isn't real. It just doesn't feel real right now, but it is", the victim's father reportedly stated.

The victim's father reportedly wants to be a part of the mission to bring awareness to what is happening in their neighborhood. Anglin understands that while his daughter was the victim, it could have been anyone.

Classmates of Anglin were just some of the attendees there to support the family in grieving. One of the victim's classmate's mothers said, "It's so scary because you just never know. I mean, this lovely girl was just minding her own business at home. And you just never know", per the report.

