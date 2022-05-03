Tia Mowry’s Los Angeles Home Has the Dreamiest Kitchen! Take a Tour of Her House

Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry shared the process of furnishing her dream home with viewers on her YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix. The mom of two later took fans inside of her Los Angeles pad during an August 2021 episode of MTV’s Cribs, sharing some of her favorite parts of her cozy house.

Tia, who rose to fame with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, in the early ‘90s, truly has a knack for making the most of every room by finding the perfect design accents. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is extremely spacious, thanks to the open floor plan. Other unique features of the home include a seven-seat movie theater and a wine wall.

The beautiful kitchen boasts marble countertops, a marble backsplash, wooden accents and windows that offer up a ton of natural light. Fans have seen the room in Tia’s Instagram videos while promoting her dinnerware and cookware line, Spice by Tia Mowry.

“I just think it makes everything look peaceful and calming,” the Family Reunion actress told viewers on YouTube about her kitchen decor in October 2018. “When you go out for a hike, when you’re out in nature, you feel calm, right? You feel some sort of zen and I feel like when you bring in elements from outside into the house, that’s what you get as well.”

The kitchen has become one of Tia’s favorite rooms in the house. Not only is it the backdrop of most of her popular YouTube videos, but it’s also a room that has become popular among her guests.

“Whenever I have guests over, everybody gravitates here,” she told Drew + Jonathan Reveal in April 2021. “There’s a lot going on in the world and sometimes it’s good to escape a little. That’s what we do in my kitchen. It’s full of love and laughter.”

She went on to offer up some design hacks that she uses around her house which she shares with her husband, Cory Hardrict, and their kids, Cree and Cairo.

“I love decorating with dried flowers because they last forever,” she said. “You don’t have to keep on buying new flowers and it kind of gives that organic, raw element to the house.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Tia’s gorgeous Los Angeles home.