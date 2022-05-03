ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

Tia Mowry’s Los Angeles Home Has the Dreamiest Kitchen! Take a Tour of Her House

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJtk6_0fRxESds00

Sister, Sister star Tia Mowry shared the process of furnishing her dream home with viewers on her YouTube series, Tia Mowry’s Quick Fix. The mom of two later took fans inside of her Los Angeles pad during an August 2021 episode of MTV’s Cribs, sharing some of her favorite parts of her cozy house.

Tia, who rose to fame with her twin sister, Tamera Mowry, in the early ‘90s, truly has a knack for making the most of every room by finding the perfect design accents. The five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is extremely spacious, thanks to the open floor plan. Other unique features of the home include a seven-seat movie theater and a wine wall.

The beautiful kitchen boasts marble countertops, a marble backsplash, wooden accents and windows that offer up a ton of natural light. Fans have seen the room in Tia’s Instagram videos while promoting her dinnerware and cookware line, Spice by Tia Mowry.

“I just think it makes everything look peaceful and calming,” the Family Reunion actress told viewers on YouTube about her kitchen decor in October 2018. “When you go out for a hike, when you’re out in nature, you feel calm, right? You feel some sort of zen and I feel like when you bring in elements from outside into the house, that’s what you get as well.”

The kitchen has become one of Tia’s favorite rooms in the house. Not only is it the backdrop of most of her popular YouTube videos, but it’s also a room that has become popular among her guests.

“Whenever I have guests over, everybody gravitates here,” she told Drew + Jonathan Reveal in April 2021. “There’s a lot going on in the world and sometimes it’s good to escape a little. That’s what we do in my kitchen. It’s full of love and laughter.”

She went on to offer up some design hacks that she uses around her house which she shares with her husband, Cory Hardrict, and their kids, Cree and Cairo.

“I love decorating with dried flowers because they last forever,” she said. “You don’t have to keep on buying new flowers and it kind of gives that organic, raw element to the house.”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of Tia’s gorgeous Los Angeles home.

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamera Mowry
Person
Tia Mowry
Person
Cory Hardrict
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Flowers#Mtv#Cribs#Family Reunion
HollywoodLife

Richard Gere, 72, Cozies Up To Wife Alejandra Silva, 39, On Rare Red Carpet Date Night

Richard Gere, 72, and his wife Alejandra Silva, 39, made a rare red carpet appearance on Tuesday, April 26. The couple attended the 2022 City Harvest Red Supper Club Gala in New York and posed for some gorgeous photos on the red carpet. The Pretty Woman actor and his Spanish spouse smiled for the cameras while posing side-by-side in their fancy attire. Richard then lovingly wrapped his arm around Alejandra’s waist on the carpet.
CELEBRITIES
People

Diddy's Twin Daughters D'Lila and Jessie Match in Feathered Dresses Alongside Big Sister Chance

Sean "Diddy" Combs' daughters D'Lila and Jessie take twinning quite literally!. The twin sisters, 15, chose fun, matching mini dresses for the Daily Front Row Awards on Sunday, complete with short, feathered sleeves and a pink-and-blue herringbone print. They even matched their accessories and glam, choosing classic black clutches and strappy sandals, white manicures, and long braids to finish their looks.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
BET

Regina King Is This Year's Met Gala Co-Chair, So We're Highlighting Her Best Fashion Moments!

On the first Monday in May, the coveted Met Gala will return to the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. This year the annual event will expound upon the Costume Institute’s exhibition on American fashion with its second installment titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion—an exploration of men’s and women’s fashion in the nineteenth century to present-day. The first installment, titled In America: An Lexicon of Fashion, explored the varied cultural identities that comprise the fabric of America.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

50K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy