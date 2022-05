In 1988, my parents were on their way to become sworn American citizens in Hartford Connecticut when they were surprised by an unexpected throng. Long haired and tie-dye clad, they crowded around the Civic Center, smoky and jubilant, playing music and hawking their wares on blankets. It was my family’s first sighting of Deadheads. “We had never seen hippies in real life before,” my mother said, “and we were just fascinated, and did not get at first that they were there for a Grateful Dead concert until we saw posters for it. It felt like we had really arrived in America” — the America that she and Dad knew from smuggled posters and magazines they’d seen as kids in ‘60s and ‘70s Romania.

