Berkley Days Celebrate its 96th Year After a Two-Year Shutdown

While we may still be experiencing Fall-like temperatures on this the 4th day of May in 2022, that doesn't mean that warmer weather isn't on the way. Eventually. Hopefully. With that being said, it's probably time to start planning that summer vacation. Whether you're with the family, traveling with friends, or getting away with your significant other, one of the most refreshing trips you can take is to a waterfall that also acts as a swimming hole. You're surrounded by the gorgeous natural areas in Michigan while diving into crisp, cool water...it's a perfect relief from the warm summer months.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO