Berkley, MI

Berkley Days Celebrate its 96th Year After a Two-Year Shutdown

berkleymich.org
 3 days ago

“As always you can expect a fabulously fun midway, packed with rides, games, and fair foods galore,” said Denise Downen, Berkley Days Association Chair. The event festivities will include a beer...

www.berkleymich.org

99.1 WFMK

First Michigan Port Stop for Great Lakes Cruise Ship

I can't wait to lay my eyes on the Viking Octantis. This massive cruise ship is huge and will cruise the Great Lakes this spring, summer and fall. Today is a special day (May 3) because the Viking Octantis will make its first port of call in Detroit. How very exciting!
DETROIT, MI
Eater

These Southeast Michigan Restaurants and Bars Closed in 2022

Restaurants, bars, and cafes have lives. They open, grow, and eventually close — sometimes suddenly, and sometimes simply because it’s time for their owners to move on. Welcome to The Shutter, a regularly updated roundup of Detroit and metro Detroit’s restaurant closures. The list is by no means comprehensive. Have information on another closing? Send all tips to detroit@eater.com.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Free Concerts And Much More At 2022 Uncle Sam Jam In Woodhaven

After a two-year absence, I am happy to announce that the annual Uncle Sam Jam in Woodhaven, Michigan will be back this year. Uncle Sam Jam features free national concerts, a huge carnival midway, fireworks, a petting zoo, monster truck rides, and more. If you are not familiar with the popular event, I have all the details for you.
WOODHAVEN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Emagine Theatres celebrate Mother’s Day with free popcorn for moms

Moms can score some free popcorn this Mother’s Day when they see a movie at Emagine Theatres. On Sunday, May 8, moms can receive a free 44-ounce popcorn with the purchase of any concession item, officials said. The theatre chain is offering the deal all day long at all of their locations.
CANTON, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Señors Food Truck

This Tasty Tuesday, we’re exploring the century-old authentic Mexican dishes served by Señors Food Truck, which services customers all over Michigan. After losing his job eight years ago, Rick Rhoades launched the food truck following a suggestion from his son. Now, Rhoades is cooking up authentic dishes using what he learned while growing up in the kitchen with his mom and grandmother.
OAK PARK, MI
Lincoln Report

A Guide to the 3 Best Places to Visit in Michigan

Michigan is a truly diverse state, offering something for everyone's interests and tastes. Whether you're an outdoorsy type who loves kayaking, camping, and hiking under the endless blue skies, or you prefer to indulge in stately museums and critically acclaimed performances, Michigan has something to offer.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Take a Dip at These 5 Stunning, Must-Visit Michigan Waterfalls

While we may still be experiencing Fall-like temperatures on this the 4th day of May in 2022, that doesn't mean that warmer weather isn't on the way. Eventually. Hopefully. With that being said, it's probably time to start planning that summer vacation. Whether you're with the family, traveling with friends, or getting away with your significant other, one of the most refreshing trips you can take is to a waterfall that also acts as a swimming hole. You're surrounded by the gorgeous natural areas in Michigan while diving into crisp, cool water...it's a perfect relief from the warm summer months.
MICHIGAN STATE
Voice News

Annual Blessing of the Bikes and Poker Run returns to Marine City

The Council on Aging’s Washington Life Center will host its annual Blessing of the Bikes and Poker Run on May 14. The event, which will take place rain or shine, will run from about 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proceeds will fund future programs for the WLC, as well as outreach for its seniors.
MARINE CITY, MI

