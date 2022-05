Louisiana Taxpayers to Receive $1.7 Million in Reimbursement from TurboTax. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced on May 4, 2022 that his office assisted in the recovery of $1.7 million from TurboTax’s owner, Intuit Inc. (Intuit), for duping consumers into paying for tax services that should have been free. Intuit will pay $141 million in restitution to millions of consumers across the country who were wrongfully charged as a result of a multistate agreement. Furthermore, Intuit must halt TurboTax’s “free, free, free” advertising campaign, which enticed customers with promises of free tax preparation services only to dupe them into paying for services. The agreement has been signed by all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

