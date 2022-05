Raleigh, N.C. — Goodnights Comedy Club has found a new home in the Village District of Raleigh, owners announced Wednesday. In August, the club will be temporarily holding shows at 511 Woodburn Road, the former home of K&W Cafeteria. That space will house shows until construction is complete on Goodnights' permanent home at 401 Woodburn Road, adjacent to the former Raleigh Underground space. Now vacant, Raleigh Underground used to be home to many music venues, nightclubs and shops.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO