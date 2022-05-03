ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sailing fundraiser a Shell Point tradition

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 49th annual Stephen C. Smith Memorial Regatta brought sailing enthusiasts out this past weekend for...

www.chronicleonline.com

Citrus County Chronicle

Dunnellon Moose Lodge 2308 is a Moose home rich in history

Editor’s note: This story is part one in a series of stories about the history of Dunnellon Moose Lodge. The lodge celebrated their 35th anniversary last month. Thirty-five years ago, gas was at $0.89 per gallon, U.S. Postage Stamps were $0.24, a dozen eggs cost $.65, and a pound of bacon was just $1.80.
HOBBIES
Citrus County Chronicle

Celebrating a milestone

CHIEFLAND – On Sunday, Thomas Brown celebrated his birthday. But this year, it wasn’t just any other birthday for him. Brown reached a milestone, turning 100 years old. He was celebrated on Monday with a party at the Chiefland Senior Center. “I never thought I would reach this...
CHIEFLAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

American Canadian snowbirds club sends out a thank you

Now that the season for the snowbirds club activities and parties has come to a close until next fall, the American Canadian Snowbird Club would like to gracefully say a large thank you, to all whom in Citrus County that helped with donations of gifts to our nonprofit organization, which filled up the raffle baskets that were giving away at our parties. Everyone enjoyed all the items inside of each basket.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Winners of fishing tourney announced

There was a lot of great fishing at the 27th annual Citrus County Building Alliance (CCBA) Family Fishing Tournament presented by Apopka Marine and the Citrus Construction Academy Youth Tournament sponsored by FishFloridaTag.org. The tournaments were hosted at MacRae’s of Homosassa on April 23-24. The winners were as follows:
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Health Notes: Look into volunteering for hospice

On June 8 from 10-11 a.m., HPH Hospice in Lecanto invites the public to hear about a host of volunteer opportunities available. Come learn about the Chapters Health Valor Program for veterans and first responders which offers companionship, support and more. Light refreshments will be served. Have a certified therapy...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Marty Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament scholarship recipients announced

This year, 12 graduating seniors from the three local public high schools were chosen to each receive a $1,500 scholarship from the Marty Wilson Memorial Golf Tournament. The tournament started in 2020 after the February 2019 death of 48-year-old John “Marty” Wilson, a seventh-generation Citrus County resident and Crystal River High School alum.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Get ready for Citrus Kids Triathlon on May 14

The Citrus County Education Foundation is gearing up to host its ninth annual Citrus Kids Triathlon on May 14 in Whispering Pines Park, Inverness. The event will feature three divisions to compete in: the Junior Division for those born 2012-2017, the Senior Division for the born 2007-2011 and the Tri4Fun Division which is open for all ages. The age divisions will be further divided into Junior A (born 2014-2017), Junior B (born 2012-2013), Senior A (born 2010-2011) and Senior B (born 2007-2009). The Tri4Fun category was created for anyone who wants to just try a triathlon in a non-competitive setting, where kids and adults can complete it together.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bailey leaps to state meet

MOUNT DORA — Several personal-best performances were turned in by the Seven Rivers Christian track and field teams Wednesday at the Region 1A-2 Meet at Mount Dora Christian Academy. At least one Warrior will be competing at the Class 1A State Championships next Wednesday at the University of Florida...
MOUNT DORA, FL

