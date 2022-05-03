ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mandan, ND

Mandan’s Dakotah Speedway – “Feel The Thunder” This Friday

By Bromo
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Please whatever you were planning on doing THIS Friday here in Mandan cancel it. So let me ask you something, were you thinking about just going home after work this Friday and doing the same old thing? Watching Netflix until you fall asleep on your couch around 9:45 pm? Please don't...

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hot 97-5

Bismarck/Mandan, Our Spring Clean-Up Weeks Are Coming!

Now you can unload all that clutter you once thought you might use. Let's face it..it's just time to say so long. Hoping we may remain blizzard-free next week, the cities of Bismarck and Mandan have both rescheduled their spring clean-up weeks for the first week in May. Not to...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Dates Announced: Maroon 5 Is Coming To North Dakota This Summer

The FARGODOME just announced that we will have another big musical act in North Dakota this summer. In addition to Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, and Willow Smith, we'll also see Maroon 5 hitting the FARGODOME's stage. The group has earned over 80 million in album sales, and has gold...
MUSIC
Hot 97-5

Dakota Zoo Pushes Back Summer Hours After Spring Blizzard

There Have Been A Lot Of Happenings At The Dakota Zoo. You should be relieved to hear that the animals are alive, well, and thriving at the zoo; the blizzard was no match for our hardworking zookeepers. The zoo made a post on Facebook earlier this week, giving everyone an update on how the animals were doing after the storm.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s Charming 29-year-Old Benjamin Antonsen

It was back on April 5th when an unassuming 29-year-old came walking into our building. He was polite, courteous, and dedicated. He had some information he wanted to see if any of our radio stations could mention, a quick couple of seconds maybe. I saw him when he came in, his big old smile shined bright, easily outperforming the attempted sunshine outside. We shook hands and I listened to 29-year-old Benjamin Antonsen eagerly tell me about an upcoming fundraiser. I brought him into my studio and put him on the air, and then I wrote a story about his event. I was glad to promote it, and he and I walked back out to his mom's car, and off he went. Just another workday for me, but for Ben, it was more than that.....
MANDAN, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mandan, ND
Mandan, ND
Sports
Hot 97-5

Mandan’s New Lights Dancing In The Wind

It still never ceases to amaze me how fast time goes by sometimes. Do you all remember when the subject was first brought up about trying to control a certain portion of a busy Memorial Highway? This was a pretty dangerous area, especially during peak traffic hours. The exact spot I am talking about is at Third Street Southeast and Memorial Highway. With not a stop sign or light, for those who complained forever about their frustrations on the NEED for something to be put in that strategic spot ( or they would pull their hair out ), it was maddening trying to turn left by the McDonald's restaurant onto Third Street Southeast during heavy traffic.
MANDAN, ND
North Platte Telegraph

Miss Rodeo Nebraska contestants announced

Three contestants will compete to become Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 and Miss Teen Rodeo Nebraska 2022. The Miss Rodeo Nebraska Association will host the annual pageant June 12-15 in North Platte during Nebraskaland Days and the Buffalo Bill Rodeo. The contestants will compete in the categories of horsemanship, appearance and...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Notebook#Going Home#Significant Other#Countdown
KIMT

Dog at the center of memorable north Iowa photo has died

ROCKFORD, Iowa - A dog that was at the center of a memorable north Iowa photo has died. Hawkeye, the dog of service member Jon Tumilson, died this week. Tumilson, of Rockford, died Aug. 6, 2011, during a mission in Afghanistan. At his funeral, a photo of Hawkeye went viral...
ROCKFORD, IA
Hot 97-5

Facelift For The Southridge Centre Strip Mall In Bismarck

The Southridge Center strip mall is in the middle of a remodel that is really changing the look of the stores. Work began back in October of 2021 on the cement in front of the buildings. Since then, all LED lights have been installed and work has begun on the front of each stores. Eventually, the parking lot will be resurfaced. Work will also begin in 2023 on the former Barnes and Nobel building where Sanford will be moving into.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Local Bakehouse Adding A Second Location In Bismarck, ND

A local favorite donut shop in the area is expanding. Bearscat Bakehouse is building another location to better serve the local area. Many people love Bearscat Bakehouse as they are very good. The new location will be on the south end of Bismarck, ND right beside Starbucks and the Ramkota in Bismarck, ND. This is a great location for a bakehouse in the local area.
BISMARCK, ND
Cool 98.7

North Dakota’s Only Roller Coaster Opens Saturday In Bismarck

North Dakota's ONLY roller coaster is opening this Saturday! Super Slide Amusement Park has made the announcement on its Facebook page. Located in Sertoma Park right here in Bismarck, Runaway Train is the only roller coaster in the state!. Full disclosure, Runaway Train looks nothing like my cover story picture-but...
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Birthday Gifts To A 9-Year Old

I love this story. I first saw it on Bismarck's People Reporting Loud Noises After Lark's Games ( BPRN ) Facebook group page a couple of days ago. His name is Marcus, he was about to turn nine years old. Inititially the goal was to head to Montana, and spend his birthday there with relatives, but the weather and the price of gas put an ened to that. His mom Stephanie told me on the phone this afternoon that sadly her son "didn't have ny friends" and she really wanted to do something special for him. So she did like so many others in Bismarck/Mandan have done, Stephanie reached out for help and asked Bisman residents if anyone had any ideas of how to make her son's birthday memorable - and boy did they responded.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Paddlefish harvest starts Tuesday

WILLISTON, N.D. - After weeks of blizzards and cold temperatures, the weather is warming up just in time for paddlefish season. The season started on Sunday, but Tuesday marks the first day that anglers are able to snag and harvest the fish. Water levels at the confluence rose slightly due to the precipitation, but officials are still expecting an accelerated season.
WILLISTON, ND
96.7 KISS FM

The Worst! Five Famous Montana Attractions You Should Avoid

Some would call them tourist traps, others would say these places are a waste of your precious time while in Montana. People love to get away and travel to fun destinations not only for one person but maybe for their whole family or friends. Luckily here in Montana, many places or attractions can be fun for any mood or season. The thing is, there are some attractions you should avoid in Montana.
MONTANA STATE
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Tigirlily Joining Ashley McBryde’s Tour This Fall

Hazen, North Dakota's Tigirlily made headlines early last year when they signed their first record deal with Monument Records. It was a dream come true for these hard-working, very talented ladies from small-town North Dakota. Moving to Nashville, Tennesee to chase their dreams was something Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh had...
HAZEN, ND
Hot 97-5

Kat Perkins To Be At The ND State Fair With Kid Rock!

Oh, you CAN still rock in America... The super summer show is coming! Kat Perkins is coming back to North Dakota!. She's a scrappy tower of talent from Scranton, North Dakota and she's gonna be up on stage with Kid Rock at the North Dakota State Fair! Or so we'd like to think based on this comment from Kat's Facebook page.
CELEBRITIES
Hot 97-5

Bisman’s Quirks & Annoying Habits At The Drive-Thru-Lanes

I really haven't stopped to think ( until now ) about all the odd things people do at the drive-thru-lanes. Maybe because I am at fault for some of these silly infractions. I have heard many times that some people ask for their coffee to be "Extra Hot" - I was at a Starbucks here in Bismarck recently and someone insisted that their order be more heated than a lava flow. Now unless the barista puts a blow torch to it, how much hotter can you get it?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
850K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy