Edgecombe investigators probe woman's slaying

Details remain sketchy about the Monday night homicide of a 37-year-old woman.

According to the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the agency received a call about an injury at about 7 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Nobles Mill Pond Road in Rocky Mount.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies found the woman dead from stab wounds.

Lt. Robert Tinder of the sheriff's office identified the woman as Gloria Peacock.

Tinder said the investigation remains ongoing and asked anyone with any information about the incident to call the sheriff's office at 252-641-7911.