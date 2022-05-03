New VP for Research Sees ‘Great Opportunity’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Dulaney High School senior has been named Baltimore County’s Young Woman of the Year. Miriam Talalay received that honor from the Baltimore County Commission for Women, which each year selects one recipient of the award, along with similar distinctions for “Woman of the Year” and “Woman Making a Difference.” Talalay, a violinist and member of National Honor Society who leads Dulaney High’s horticulture and environmental issues clubs, is described as an “avid volunteer.” That includes volunteering more than 3,000 hours with the Maryland SPCA and over 100 hours for Dulaney’s Key Club. The senior has received several honors, including being named one of five national honorees of the Duke of Edinburgh USA Infinite Potential Award, the President’s Volunteer Service Award and U.S. Congressional Gold Medal Award for Voluntary Service and Personal Development. Upon graduation, Talalay plans to attend the Honors College at the University of Maine, where she wants to major in zoology. She and the other honorees will be recognized on June 13.

