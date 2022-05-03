ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

New VP for Research Sees ‘Great Opportunity’

By University of Maryland, Baltimore
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGregory F. Ball, PhD, has been part of the University of Maryland, Baltimore’s (UMB) extended community for years but in an informal role: faculty member’s spouse. Now Ball is tasked with managing the research marriage of UMB and the University of Maryland, College Park (UMCP). Ball, who...

