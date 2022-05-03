ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Love a Senior Day to take place June 10 in Belleville

By Editor
Illinois Business Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being postposed in 2021 by Covid-19, the planned Love a Senior Day event will take placed June 10 at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Belleville. Hosts say public interest is...

The Telegraph

Welcome back, Charlie's; Popular drive-in again open

WOOD RIVER — Charlie's Drive-In re-opened to happy crowds on Wednesday in Wood River. The iconic drive-in at 762 N. Wood River Avenue in Wood River closed Aug. 3, but was re-opened Wednesday by Wood River native Chastity Niemeyer. The popular eatery and root beer stand has the same hours and menu as before.
WOOD RIVER, IL
The Telegraph

Three earn Little Miss Bethalto crowns Sunday

BETHALTO - After two years, The Little Miss Bethalto Pageant took place at The Co-Op at Klein Hall in Bethalto on Sunday, May 1. The pageant was broken up into three age groups: ages 3-5, ages 6-8 and ages 9-12. Because of the lack of space, the contestants had to be attending schools within the Bethalto School District.
BETHALTO, IL
RFT (Riverfront Times)

June's Breakfast + Patio Brings New Buzz to Illinois

Outside of June’s Breakfast + Patio (430 South Main Street, Shiloh, Illinois) in Shiloh, Illinois, birds sing and bees fly from flower to flower on Earth Day. Inside, a small sign on the front counter highlights the “Bee the Change” latte, which is made with oat milk and locally sourced honey. Some people wait to order at the counter, while others sit and relax inside or out on the patio. Liz Lingelbach Welzbacher, the managing partner at June’s, says there was a line out the door in the weeks following June’s Breakfast + Patio opening on March 31.
SHILOH, IL
The Monroe News

Red Wings' Darren McCarty at Monroe's Amaya's Mexican Grill

An upcoming comedy show featuring a former Detroit Red Wing and a local wrestling icon hopes to raise money for the Monroe County Opportunity Program. 'An Evening with Darren McCarty, with special guest Rhino' will take place May 25, from 6-8 p.m. at Amaya's Fresh Mexican Grill, 29 S. Monroe St. Tickets cost $50 each (gratuity not included), and includes dinner, a comedy show featuring McCarty and Rhino, a commemorative poster, and a meet and greet with the...
MONROE, MI

