Love a Senior Day to take place June 10 in Belleville

Outside of June’s Breakfast + Patio (430 South Main Street, Shiloh, Illinois) in Shiloh, Illinois, birds sing and bees fly from flower to flower on Earth Day. Inside, a small sign on the front counter highlights the “Bee the Change” latte, which is made with oat milk and locally sourced honey. Some people wait to order at the counter, while others sit and relax inside or out on the patio. Liz Lingelbach Welzbacher, the managing partner at June’s, says there was a line out the door in the weeks following June’s Breakfast + Patio opening on March 31.

SHILOH, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO