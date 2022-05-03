ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Beta Alpha Psi initiates students in virtual national ceremony

By Lilia Ferracci '22
ELON University
 3 days ago

Elon’s Lambda Xi chapter of Beta Alpha Psi (BAP) welcomed six new members during a virtual initiation ceremony hosted by the BAP national office on April 13. The Martha and Spencer Love School of Business students were...

