Saint Cloud, MN

High School Students Can Workout for Free at Planet Fitness

By Jim Maurice
 3 days ago
HAMPTON, NH -- High school students can work out for free this summer at any Planet Fitness. The company announced Monday that high school-age kids...

St. Cloud Police Sponsors Art Contest

ST. CLOUD -- Area students have the opportunity to get their artwork on St. Cloud police cars. The St. Cloud Police Department License Plate Art Contest gives area students the opportunity to design the front license plate on one of 33 squad cars. Any area student aged five though 17 can submit a design idea through May 20th.
Tractor Driving School Coming to Wright County

HOWARD LAKE -- Registration is open for tractor driving school. The University of Minnesota Extension is hosting a youth tractor and farm safety program on June 14th and 15th at the Wright County Fairgrounds. Karen Johnson, extension educator says this is a chance for 14 and 15-year-olds to learn farm...
The Ten Best Things About Summer In St. Cloud

I hate to potentially jinx anything, but the weather appears to have turned and we might actually be getting a summer this year after all! How exciting!. Here are the ten things I am looking forward to the most this summer in St. Cloud (in no particular order). #1 SUMMERTIME...
Take Your Dog to Dinner with St. Cloud’s Dog-Friendly Patio Guide

Looking for the perfect place to grab a bite with your four-legged friend this spring? Saint Cloud's dog-friendly patio guide can help you with that. Here's a list of Dog-Friendly Patios in Central Minnesota where they'd love to see you and your pup while you enjoy a beer or a bite according to the St. Cloud Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

