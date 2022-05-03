ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Look: First NFL Draft Pick To Sign His Contract

By Matt Audilet
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carolina Panthers' sixth-round pick Amare Barno is the first draft pick from this year's 2022 class to sign a rookie contract, the team announced on Tuesday. The 189th overall pick signed a standard four-year...

thespun.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

