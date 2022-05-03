Movies That Matter to screen Woman on Fire

Movies That Matter, a film series program of the City of Fort Worth’s Human Relations Commission, will present Woman on Fire at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 2, at Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, 3200 Darnell St.

Admission is free. Make reservations online.

This portrait of courage under fire celebrates New York City’s first openly transgender firefighter. For Brooke Guinan, fighting fires runs in her blood – both her father and grandfather served in the FDNY. But as a transgender woman, her path to service has not been without obstacles. Transitioning from male to female in what is still an overwhelmingly macho profession proves a challenge for her coworkers and her family, while her boyfriend reckons with the impact of Brooke’s newly public profile on his parents.

View a trailer.

Movies That Matter was created in 2010 as a way to create awareness in the community about human rights issues affecting people in Fort Worth and worldwide. The series presents human rights-related film screenings and moderated discussions. The program is managed by the Diversity & Inclusion Department.

