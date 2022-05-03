ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor announces statewide small-business series

 3 days ago
During National Small Business Week, May 2-5, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the kickoff of the 2022 Governor’s Small Business Series to be held in-person in communities around the state, beginning in El Paso on May 5. The series comes to Fort Worth on June 9.

The annual Governor’s Small Business Series connects small-business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen and grow a business.

“Small businesses drive our state’s booming economy,” Abbott said. “Already home to three million small businesses that employ nearly half of the Texas workforce, our state is focused on developing an environment where entrepreneurs have the freedom to aspire, grow and prosper. I look forward to continue working with small businesses and communities in every region of the state to ensure they have the tools needed to succeed.”

The Governor’s Small Business Series provides Texas small-business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to network with other business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics.

