Officer arrested for off-duty incident

On May 1, Fort Worth Police Department Officer Benjamin Johnson was arrested by the Benbrook Police Department for three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that occurred while he was off-duty.

Upon learning of his arrest, FWPD immediately began an administrative investigation to collect and review the facts and circumstances surrounding the allegations. Johnson has been placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

FWPD holds officers to a high standard both on and off duty, and does not tolerate criminal misconduct or unethical behavior. A thorough investigation will be conducted.

Johnson has been with the department for four years and was assigned to the Directed Response Unit at the time of his arrest.

