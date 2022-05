VENETA, Ore. - The Oregon Country Fair returns to the woods outside Veneta this summer after taking two years of virtual events due to the pandemic. “We can’t wait for the gates to open to see thousands of fair-goers coming on site to experience the offerings from the musicians, performers, artists, and food vendors who will help rejuvenate us as we come out of COVID-19 and manage many of the world’s new realities,” said Kirsten Bolton, the Oregon Country Fair’s General Manager.

