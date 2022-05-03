ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev Announced for UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin

Cover picture for the articleJoaquin Buckley will lock horns with Albert Duraev in a middleweight clash at UFC on ESPN 37. The Las Vegas-based promotion recently announced the booking. UFC on ESPN 37 takes place at the Moody Center in...

