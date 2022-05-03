Joaquin Buckley vs. Albert Duraev Announced for UFC on ESPN 37 in Austin

UFC light heavyweight contenders, Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill are scheduled to headline a yet-to-be-announced UFC Fight Night event on August 6. MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn and Nolan King were the first to report the news of the matchup being in the works, although the promotion has yet to officially announce anything regarding the event or booking. Santos is 1-4 in his last five Octagon outings and is coming off of a unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 50. Hill meanwhile is on a two-fight winning streak currently and will look to build off of a first-round KO victory over Johnny Walker at UFC Vegas 48.

