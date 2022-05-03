ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Don't Fuck with Ukraine": A Partly English-Language Song from Noted Ukrainian Musician Max Barskih

By Eugene Volokh
 3 days ago
Perhaps because it's largely in English, the song has drawn attention in the American music media (Rolling Stone, Billboard); it seems to me to lack the subtlety or lyricism that I've found in some of the other Ukraine war music I've blogged, but I thought I'd pass it along:....

