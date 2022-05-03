43rd Avenue North Closed Between State Street and 19th Street

There’s a slight chance the Point Bridge could reopen to traffic by the end of the week. Grand Forks and East Grand Forks officials will compare notes in the coming days to see when the southernmost river crossing can reopen to traffic after being closed by flood waters. Bridge inspectors could utilize a drone to look at the downtown Sorlie Bridge as soon as this weekend.
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Two bridges in Steuben County are set to close for a period of time starting next week. The bridge on County Route 9, Twelve Mile Creek Road, crossing Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Prattsburgh will be closed to all through traffic starting Monday, May 9. The bridge is located […]
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – The tracks at the scene of a fiery train derailment west of Minot this weekend have reopened to traffic and cleanup is underway. Twenty-four cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed early Sunday morning near County Road 10. The train cars involved were...
We're about as close as you can possibly get to $4.00 gas in Bismarck Mandan. Most stations are at $3.99 cents across the Capitol City. Even Sam's club is only a few cents cheaper than that right now. Even though we saw a brief reprieve last month, (gas prices actually...
(Moorhead, MN) -- There was a bit of a scare Tuesday afternoon in Moorhead near the 20th street exit and I-94. WDAY News First was first at the scene of a man sitting on the edge of the railroad bridge over the highway around 12:30 p.m. Roughly 20 minutes later, the man was grabbed by officers on-scene and taken into custody. No injuries were reported.
DES LACS, N.D. – Fire crews said they hope to have the fire at the site of a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailment, west of Minot, fully put out by Tuesday evening. Burlington Fire Chief Karter Lesmann said they thought they had it contained Monday, but a car carrying paper products ignited as crews dismantled the damage.
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Two people suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash in Grand Forks late Sunday afternoon. Grand Forks Police says officers responded to the scene between the 800 and 900 block of Washington Street around 5 p.m. where a small pickup truck was found on its roof. A bystander told police two cars were racing northbound on Washington when the pickup lost control, struck a light pole and flipped.
I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
