ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ireland Baldwin Spills On Horrifying Comments She's Received From Alleged Abusive Exes

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Cf3W_0fRwCeM300
mega

Ireland Baldwin is taking a trip down memory lane — and it sounds like she's had quite the journey when it comes to finding love.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got real about some of the shocking comments one of her exes — or several of them — have said to her. Baldwin made the revelation as part of a TikTok trend where people respond to the question, "What is the one thing your ex said to you that you will never forget?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dULKd_0fRwCeM300
@irelandbaldwin/tiktok

"Oh, how much time do you have?" Baldwin, 26, sarcastically said before listing some of the hateful remarks she's received from her past flames about her looks, such as, "Are you really going to eat all that?" and, "You’ll never be as beautiful as your mom — I’ve always wanted to f**k her."

IRELAND BALDWIN DECLARES 'THERE ARE ABUSIVE & HATEFUL WOMEN' IN THE WORLD AFTER SLAMMING 'TERRIBLE' AMBER HEARD OVER JOHNNY DEPP CLAIMS

"I’m just not really attracted to you like that," she recalled of another comment she received.

Baldwin, who revealed in an Instagram Story last week that she's experienced abusive relationships "of different variations," shared some more shocking comments she received that were verbally and mentally abusive including, "when I get home, I’m going to smash your face against the wall", "I’m going to smash your teeth in" and "If you break up with me, I’m going to post these videos of you."

She further noted she's been used by some exes for her status and to try and get ahead, as both her parents are award-winning actors. “Do you think you can get me a modeling contract ?”, “Do you think your dad will help me get into NYU?” and, “Do you think your dad would get me an audition for ‘SNL’?” Baldwin continued of what exes have apparently said to her.

Despite sharing this shocking insight into her past relationships, Baldwin made clear that "not all exes were terrible," which she wrote alongside the video before she encouraged her followers to “like” the TikTok if they wanted a Part 2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a8wWs_0fRwCeM300
mega

Though Baldwin did not name the ex or exes who said these vicious statements to her, she has been extremely vulnerable on social media about her struggles. The fashion model revealed in March she suffered an anxiety attack, which was triggered by coffee. Two months prior, Baldwin confessed she's in constant fear of dying from a heart attack, as Page Six reported.

IRELAND BALDWIN OFFERS UPDATED ON RECOVERY STATUS AFTER COSMETIC PROCEDURE: 'THIS IS ME, WITH A LITTLE HELP'

Baldwin most recently addressed how her father has handled her anxiety issues, alleging he struggled to understand what she was really going through even though he also deals with intense anxiety.

"There's things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even try to have this conversation in any way with him, I don't think he would be able to absorb any of it or understand any of it . He can't really sympathize as much with it, but it's not his fault," she told fellow famous offspring Willow Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk , pointing out the 30 Rock star "grew up in a family that would suppress that or tell him he's weak for feeling that way."

"And he's gotten way better," Baldwin concluded of the embattled star.

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kim Basinger Slams Ex Alec Baldwin: He Wasn’t ‘Mentally Available’ For Tough Conversations

Kim Basinger opened up about how her famous ex-husband handled their only child’s past mental health challenges. During her appearance alongside daughter Ireland Baldwin on Red Table Talk on Wednesday (April 27), the Oscar winner, 68, got candid about her former partner Alec Baldwin, saying he wasn’t always “emotionally and mentally available” to discuss such heavy topics.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ireland Baldwin reacts to Alec’s 7th baby with Hilaria: ‘None of my business’

Ireland Baldwin’s soon-to-be seventh half-sibling is “none of [her] business.” On the heels of her father Alec Baldwin and his wife Hillary “Hilaria” Baldwin announcing they’re expecting another child together, Ireland shared in a four-slide Instagram statement that she’s unbothered by the exponentially growing family and those “alarmingly obsessed” with the “30 Rock” alum. “Lastly, I get countless messages from people who are kind of alarmingly obsessed with my father and his family,” she wrote. “I think a lot of people assume my take on any of this, well here it is for free — it’s none of my business.” Ireland, who is...
CELEBRITIES
People

Alec Baldwin Shares 'Why' He and Wife Hilaria Keep Having More Kids: 'The Ultimate Journey'

Alec Baldwin loves being a father. On Instagram Thursday, the 64-year-old actor opened up about why he and wife Hilaria Baldwin keep having more kids. The couple are parents of six – daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, and four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3½, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Willow Smith
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Kim Basinger
Person
Alec Baldwin
Person
Ireland Baldwin
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe. Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Tiktok#Instagram Story
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Naomi Judd’s Sudden Death Was by Suicide (Report)

Over the weekend, news broke about country singer Naomi Judd’s shocking death at 76. Now, sources are telling People magazine that she died by suicide. According to multiple sources, Judd took her life after a long battle with mental health. On Saturday, in a statement on social media, her...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Amber Heard’s Daughter: Everything To Know About Baby Oonagh Paige Heard

The ‘Aquaman’ actress is the proud mama of one adorable baby girl. Find out all about Oonagh Paige here!. Amber Heard is one of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, as she keeps busy lighting up the screen as a superhero in the Aquaman franchise or gaining Oscar buzz for her dramatic turn in The Danish Girl. The 35-year-old Texas native first found fame for her horror indie flick All the Boys Love Mandy Lane, before firing on all cylinders with her work in Machete Kills and The Rum Diaries. Up next for the star is a leading role in the thriller Run Way with Me.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Psychologist hired by Johnny Depp asks Amber Heard lawyer to stop talking about muffins

A psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s legal team to evaluate Amber Heard got into a bizarre exchange about muffins with the latter actor’s lawyer in court on Tuesday. Dr Shannon Curry indicated that she wanted to “stop talking about muffins” after Ms Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft questioned her about her husband buying baked goods for Ms Heard. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp praises Amber Heard as having ‘the strength of a thousand men’ in text to her mother

Johnny Depp praised Amber Heard for having “the strength of a thousand men” in a text to her mother, the Heard legal team revealed in court. As proceedings in Mr Depp’s defamation trial against Ms Heard resumed on Monday, her attorney Ben Rottenborn said Mr Depp was going into detox for addiction to pain killers when he spoke to Ms Heard’s mother. Johnny Depp trial – latest updatesOn 19 August 2014, Mr Depp wrote: “my dearest Paige, how unbelievably kind and pure your message was. I am beyond thankful to have you in my life. There’s no luckier man on...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

43K+
Followers
449
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy