Ireland Baldwin Spills On Horrifying Comments She's Received From Alleged Abusive Exes

Ireland Baldwin is taking a trip down memory lane — and it sounds like she's had quite the journey when it comes to finding love.

The daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger got real about some of the shocking comments one of her exes — or several of them — have said to her. Baldwin made the revelation as part of a TikTok trend where people respond to the question, "What is the one thing your ex said to you that you will never forget?"

"Oh, how much time do you have?" Baldwin, 26, sarcastically said before listing some of the hateful remarks she's received from her past flames about her looks, such as, "Are you really going to eat all that?" and, "You’ll never be as beautiful as your mom — I’ve always wanted to f**k her."

"I’m just not really attracted to you like that," she recalled of another comment she received.

Baldwin, who revealed in an Instagram Story last week that she's experienced abusive relationships "of different variations," shared some more shocking comments she received that were verbally and mentally abusive including, "when I get home, I’m going to smash your face against the wall", "I’m going to smash your teeth in" and "If you break up with me, I’m going to post these videos of you."

She further noted she's been used by some exes for her status and to try and get ahead, as both her parents are award-winning actors. “Do you think you can get me a modeling contract ?”, “Do you think your dad will help me get into NYU?” and, “Do you think your dad would get me an audition for ‘SNL’?” Baldwin continued of what exes have apparently said to her.

Despite sharing this shocking insight into her past relationships, Baldwin made clear that "not all exes were terrible," which she wrote alongside the video before she encouraged her followers to “like” the TikTok if they wanted a Part 2.

Though Baldwin did not name the ex or exes who said these vicious statements to her, she has been extremely vulnerable on social media about her struggles. The fashion model revealed in March she suffered an anxiety attack, which was triggered by coffee. Two months prior, Baldwin confessed she's in constant fear of dying from a heart attack, as Page Six reported.

Baldwin most recently addressed how her father has handled her anxiety issues, alleging he struggled to understand what she was really going through even though he also deals with intense anxiety.

"There's things I would go to my father for, but if I ever even try to have this conversation in any way with him, I don't think he would be able to absorb any of it or understand any of it . He can't really sympathize as much with it, but it's not his fault," she told fellow famous offspring Willow Smith on an episode of Red Table Talk , pointing out the 30 Rock star "grew up in a family that would suppress that or tell him he's weak for feeling that way."

"And he's gotten way better," Baldwin concluded of the embattled star.