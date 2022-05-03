ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRAINS-Corn eases despite slow U.S plantings; demand concerns weigh

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

CHICAGO, May 3 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures fell on Tuesday after initial gains, pressured by demand uncertainty despite adverse weather delays to U.S. planting progress, analysts said. Recent rainfall also pressured wheat, despite declining crop conditions, while soybeans moved lower on expectations of increased plantings if corn seedings...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat climbs as hot weather spurs global supply concerns

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat climbed for a second session on Thursday, underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's wheat export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops. Soybean and corn futures added after trading near even all...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat rises for 2nd session; soybeans, corn firm

SINGAPORE, May 5 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures gained more ground on Thursday, with prices underpinned by expectations of lower exports from India which had stepped up sales in recent months to fill a supply gap left by the Russia-Ukraine war. Soybeans and corn prices rose. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active...
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports fall in Apr to 923,000 T - APK-Inform

KYIV, May 4 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports fall to around 923,000 tonnes in April from 2.8 million tonnes in the same month in 2021 due to the Russian invasion, analyst APK-Inform said on Wednesday. The consultancy said in a report the country's exports included 768,486 tonnes of corn and...
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs climb, demand uncertainty remains

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - CME lean hog futures firmed for a second session on Thursday, supported by bargain buying, though demand concerns capped gains, analysts said. "We've got conflicting fundamentals. Seasonally, hog supplies should continue to tighten into mid-summer. But right now there's a lot of demand worry," said Doug Houghton, technical analyst at Brock Capital Management.
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls but set for weekly rise on world supply concerns

* Wheat tumbles after rally, poised for weekly gain * Chicago soybeans, corn prices down more than 1% (Updates prices) By Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide SINGAPORE/PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid 1% on Friday but the market was on track for a weekly gain with tightening world supplies supporting prices. Soybeans and corn were also set to end the week about 1% lower, extending weekly losses. "The Northern Hemisphere weather is a concern for the winter crops," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "India has been supplying wheat but it is too hot and dry which could curb exports." The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) has climbed more than 3.5% this week. The market was trading down 1% at $10.95-1/4 a bushel as of 1110 GMT. Soybeans and corn have lost almost 3% this week. Wheat prices have been underpinned by hot and dry weather across India that is likely to diminish that nation's export potential, while similar conditions erode U.S. winter wheat crops and concern rises for European crops. India, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, had recently stepped up export sales to fill the supply gap left by the war in Ukraine, but this week reduced its wheat output forecast by 6.3 million tonnes as spiking temperatures in mid-March cut crop yields. U.S. wheat has also wilted under hot, dry conditions, with recent rainfall missing parts of the Southern Plains, as harvest approaches. In France, Europe's biggest grain producer and exporter, a leading technical institute said hot and dry weather expected later this month would cause irreversible damage to grain crops. U.S. exporters sold 1.52 million tonnes of corn, 1.142 million tonnes of soybeans and 161,300 tonnes of wheat in the week ended April 28, all within analyst expectations. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT wheat, soybean, soymeal and corn futures contracts on Thursday, traders said, and net sellers of CBOT soyoil futures. Prices at 1115 GMT Last Change Pct Move CBOT wheat 1096,00 -10,50 -0,95 CBOT corn 788,00 -9,50 -1,19 CBOT soy 1630,25 -16,75 -1,02 Paris wheat 405,00 4,00 1,00 Paris maize 361,00 -2,50 -0,69 Paris rape 840,00 -14,50 -1,70 WTI crude oil 110,35 2,09 1,93 Euro/dlr 1,0585 0,00 0,43 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Naveen Thukral and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Mark Heinrich)
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 10-15 cents, wheat steady to up 5 cents, corn down 6-8 cents

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to up 5 cents per bushel * Wheat firming on technical buying after trading in negative territory during most of the overnight session. * Support for the benchmark CBOT July soft red winter wheat was noted at its 20-day moving average. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading up 4 cents at $11.10-1/2 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 1/4 cent at $11.77-1/4 a bushel and MGEX July spring wheat was 8 cents higher at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 8 cents per bushel * Corn falling on expectations that U.S. Midwest farmers will be able to speed up their pace of planting next week as forecasts call for drier conditions and warmer temperatures. * The most-active corn contract has fallen 3.0% this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since the week ended Sept. 3. * CBOT July corn contract dropped below its 20-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July corn was last off 6-1/4 cents at $7.91-1/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 10 to 15 cents per bushel * Technical setback expected in soybeans after benchmark CBOT July soybeans hit resistance at their 50-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans were last down 13 cents at $16.34 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm after earlier-week losses

CHICAGO, May 4 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures climbed on Wednesday after two days of moving lower, supported by strong wheat markets and technical buying after falling below key support levels, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures added 10 cents to $16.40-1/2 a bushel. * CBOT July soyoil added 2.15 cents to end at 82.43 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures lost $5.70 to end at $418.20 per ton. * Brazilian soybean farmers plan to increase soybean plantings by 1.5% nationwide next season, agribusiness consultancy Agrinvest Commodities told Reuters. Brazil planted 40.8 million hectares (100.8 million acres) of soybeans in the 2021/2022 cycle, a 4.1% expansion, government data showed. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL

