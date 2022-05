H-E-B’s new store in New Braunfels features two firsts for the San Antonio-based grocery chain: the first two-story True Texas BBQ and the first Home by H-E-B department. The new 122,000-square-foot store, which held its grand opening April 29, sits next to the site of the former H-E-B on South Walnut Avenue. The old store opened in 1994; it was about 40,000 square feet smaller than the new store.

