Bold Burgundy Pouts: Inside The Met Gala's Hottest Beauty Trend –– Get The Look

Getty Images

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Amid the tiaras and bold, Gilded Age-inspired silhouettes that graced the Met Gala last night, one beauty trend reigned supreme, appearing on celebrities like Maude Apatow , Gigi Hadid and Lizzo : Bright burgundy lips. A stark contrast from the soft colors actually worn during the turn of the century, this bold detail added a touch of modern drama to classic looks, bringing a sexy, vampy edge to the star-studded red carpet.

From how Hadid’s glam team achieved her layered look to the exact shade of lipstick Lizzo sported all night, here's how the makeup artists behind these looks say they crafted their clients' respective red lips.

Maude Apatow

Gigi Hadid

Lizzo

GILDED GLAMOUR FOR EVERYDAY: TRANSLATE THE MET GALA'S HOTTEST TRENDS INTO YOUR SPRING WARDROBE – SHOP NOW

Maude Apatow

When making her Met Gala debut last night, the Euphoria star opted for timeless glamour, arriving to the museum with old-Hollywood-esque waves, long, luscious lashes and a deep red lip. Simple yet classic, it seems the process behind achieving this look also followed a no-frills approach, according to the actress' makeup artist, Kelsey Deenihan . In a social media breakdown of the cosmetics she used on the star, Deenihan said Apatow's bold lip was the result of one product: Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in the shade Dark Velvet .

Sephora

Armani Beauty's Lip Maestro Liquid Matte Lipstick in 201 Dark Velvet retails for $39 at sephora.com .

Gigi Hadid

But you don't need to splurge on luxury lippies to achieve a show-stopping glam – just ask Hadid's glam team, who tapped products from iconic drugstore brand Maybelline to create her Met Gala makeup.

On Tuesday morning, Maybelline took to Instagram to share a few behind-the-scenes tidbits about the supermodel's look. According to the post, celebrity makeup artist Erin Parsons achieved her bold lip by layering two shades of Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear Liquid Lipcolors in Wicked and Red-Hot , leaving Hadid with a sexy, glossy red-carpet-worthy pout.

Ulta

Maybelline's Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor in shades Wicked and Red-Hot retails for $11.99 at ulta.com .

Lizzo

Hadid wasn't the only celeb who turned to multiple products in creating a stunning custom look. Lizzo's makeup artist Alexx Mayo said creating a rich, vampy lip for the "Juice" songstress was as easy as 1-2, taking to Instagram to reveal elements of his process. After filling in Lizzo's lips with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat lip pencil in the shade Bad Romance , Mayo said he then applied the brand's Matte Revolution lipstick in Festival Magic . Yet where Hadid's team opted for a gloss, he stuck with lipstick for a sophisticated yet bold final product.

VANESSA HUDGENS, EMMA STONE & MORE SHINE BRIGHT AT THE 2022 MET GALA — PICS!

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Cheat in the shade Bad Romance retails for $24 at charlottetilbury.com .

Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution in the shade Festival Magic retails for $34 at charlottetilbury.com .