Since November of 2020, Tammy Ruggeri of Somerset has been keeping the spirit of passed loved ones alive through her heartfelt sewing creations. She created her own brand and her hobby has now expanded to her very own storefront. Puddle Jumper Quilts will open its doors for the first time on Saturday, May 7, in Dighton.

SOMERSET, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO