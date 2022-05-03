ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Mic'd up: Rams assistant strength coach puts Matthew Stafford and QBs through spring workout

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fq9ec_0fRvtlr800

Ever wonder what it’s like to go through a spring workout as a quarterback on the Los Angeles Rams? The team shared a video of assistant strength and conditioning coach Zach Witherspoon putting Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins through a workout this offseason, having them do several drills.

Witherspoon was mic’d up for the video so you can hear exactly what he’s telling the quarterbacks to do in each exercise. Because it’s so early in the offseason still, these workouts are just about keeping the body limber and loose before things ramp up for OTAs and minicamp in the next month.

The first thing you noticed was probably how closely Witherspoon resembles Sean McVay. The two could practically be brothers, and it’s something fans noticed last year during the preseason when Witherspoon was on the sideline.

Seriously, they’re practically twins.

Comments / 0

Related
MLive.com

4 Detroit Lions players on the hot seat after NFL draft

ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions look dramatically different today than they did when Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell walked through the door 16 months ago. Among the 87 players on the roster, 58 were brought in by the new regime. That’s a turnover rate of 67%, and doesn’t even account for the turnover that is sure to occur once the rookies are signed in the coming weeks.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Dan Orlovsky Thinks 1 NFL QB Is In For "Very Big Year"

Five quarterbacks were selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky expects at least one of them to make a major leap this fall. During this Wednesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Orlovsky expressed confidence in New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. "I...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
NESN

Patriots Release Linebacker With Failed Physical After 2022 NFL Draft

Despite not selecting any linebackers in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots jettisoned one player from that position group Thursday. The Patriots released inside linebacker Terez Hall, the team announced. Hall, who was cut with a failed physical designation, did not play a snap in 2021, missing the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full at fullback and everywhere else, Cowboys waive 2020 UDFA to make space

Thanks to Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, the Dallas Cowboys use of their running back position has evolved. Over the last several seasons, the club has opted to avoid using an actual fullback to play the fullback role, often times pairing the duo in the backfield together. On other occasions in 2021, Kellen Moore sent extra offensive linemen into the backfield to serve as a lead blocker.
ARLINGTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qbs#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Dallas Sports Focus

Cowboys news: Dallas projected to have 3 compensatory picks in the 2023 draft

2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team - Lance Zierlein. NFL.com. The other side of Stephen Jones not signing free agents is the comp picks. It’s no secret that many teams are now crafting their free-agency philosophies around the value of receiving potential compensatory selections in any given year. As you will read in this piece, there were some creative methods that teams utilized this season to improve their chances of gaining a compensatory pick in 2023.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Morasha Wiggins leaves UNC, enters transfer portal

After one season at North Carolina,  Morasha Wiggins has decided it’s time to move on and is in the transfer portal. The Michigan native from Kalamazoo Central High School was one of UNC’s top recruits, ranking 18th in the ESPNW 2021 class. Wiggins also received multiple honors as a top recruit, including Michigan’s AP All-State Division 1 co-player of the year. That year she averaged 24.3 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. In her freshman season with the Tar Heels, she didn’t see much action averaging 8.6 minutes per game and was down in the rotation a bit. 💙. pic.twitter.com/MOqaVcqXfM — mo (@morashawiggins) May 1, 2022 Wiggins did have a break-out game of the season where she dropped 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal in just 14 minutes of play against Appalachian St. Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy