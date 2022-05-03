ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Direct Flights from St. Louis to Toronto to Resume this Weekend

Cover picture for the articleSt. Louisans can again fly direct to Canada starting this weekend. Air Canada ceased operation in St. Louis due to the onset of the Coronavirus pandemic. The first direct flights to...

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, May 6 to May 8

It's a busy weekend — celebrations for two holidays take hold in St. Louis. Cinco de Mayo celebrations will hit Cherokee Street, while Mother's Day activities also take up space over the weekend. The Laumeier Art Fair is also returning to an in-person format for its 35th year. There's plenty to do this weekend, but if you need more to do throughout the week, check out our picks here:
Hilariously Accurate Tweets About Dating in St. Louis

Anyone who has dated in St. Louis can tell you that it is not always pleasant. If you’re online, there are awful profiles, boring (or completely wild) text conversations with matches, ghosting, catfishing and terrible dates. St. Louis has taken to Twitter to hilariously sum up what it’s like to be dating here.
Comic Industry Superstar Jim Lee Got His Start in St. Louis

The year 1986 was an annus mirabilis for American comic books. It's the year the public realized that comics were not just disposable entertainment for kids. This was largely due to the release of three important comics: Frank Miller's Batman: The Dark Knight Returns and Alan Moore's Watchmen, both of which deconstruct the myth of the American superhero, as well as Art Spiegelman's Maus, whose graphic retelling of the Holocaust was the first comic book to ever win the Pulitzer Prize.
These St. Louis Commercials Will Make You Feel Nostalgic [VIDEOS]

St. Louis has a never-ending well of classic commercials. What other city can claim the likes of Becky, Queen of Carpets? Or the nice things that Brook Dubman promotes? Our guess is not many. These commercials have been stuck in our head for decades, and we can still recite them by heart once we press play.
St. Louis Celebrates Free Comic Book Day With Multiple Events

Stop in to your favorite comic-book shop to participate in Free Comic Book Day. We'll continue to update this list as more events come in. Apotheosis Comics and Lounge (3206 South Grand Boulevard) celebrates the unofficial holiday through its traditional giveaway and a newly minted partnership with 4 Hands Brewing (1220 South Eighth Street, 314-436-1559). The partnership means a limited edition label for their State Wide hazy pale ale is being released along with the already-planned celebrations that include entertainment and drinks, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
Mission Taco Joint Has One of The Best Margaritas in the Nation, Food Magazine Says

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, Eat This, Not That!, a national food news outlet, has decreed one of Missouri’s own as the top place to get a margarita. Mission Taco Joint (multiple locations including 398 N Euclid Avenue, 314-930-2955) snagged a spot on the national list as Missouri’s best margarita, a first for the business' cocktail.
