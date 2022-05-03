Direct Flights from St. Louis to Toronto to Resume this Weekend

Stop in to your favorite comic-book shop to participate in Free Comic Book Day. We'll continue to update this list as more events come in. Apotheosis Comics and Lounge (3206 South Grand Boulevard) celebrates the unofficial holiday through its traditional giveaway and a newly minted partnership with 4 Hands Brewing (1220 South Eighth Street, 314-436-1559). The partnership means a limited edition label for their State Wide hazy pale ale is being released along with the already-planned celebrations that include entertainment and drinks, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7.
