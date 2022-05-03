ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Change at the top at Biogen after struggles with Aduhelm

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiogen is looking for a new CEO less than a year after its launch of its Alzheimer’s drug Aduhelm largely fizzled. The company...

