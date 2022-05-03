ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belfast, ME

Man hides from police under blanket at Maine hotel

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
MAINE — A man hid from police under a blanket outside of a Maine hotel early Monday morning after being told to not return to the property hours earlier.

In a Facebook post, the Belfast Police Department says around 9:30 p.m. they were called out to the Admiral Ocean Inn about an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. When officers arrived on scene, they found Philip Dulude and removed him from the property. They told him that if he were to return that he would be arrested.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, according to WGME, Belfast Police Sergeant Cook was checking around the parking lot of the inn when he found someone hiding under a blanket. He pulled the blanket off and found Dulude hiding under it.

Dulude has been arrested on recommended charges of criminal trespass and violation of bail conditions.

North Carolina worker dies after becoming stuck in bread machine, officials say

SELMA, N.C. — A woman has died after authorities said she became stuck while cleaning a bread machine at a North Carolina business. According to WTVD and Univision 40, the incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Azteca Market in Selma. Employee Virginia López Severiano, 44, was seriously hurt after she became trapped in part of the industrial mixing machine, officials said.
SELMA, NC
