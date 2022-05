ELK GROVE, Calif. — Nearly 1,500 customers are without power due to a SMUD outage in Elk Grove. The unplanned blackout is still being looked into, but, according to SMUD, the outage happened around 11:23 p.m. Officials are estimating power could be restored by 12:55 a.m. An outage map...

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO