Study explores virtual environment for social support and connections for stroke survivors, caregivers

uth.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an effort to increase social support and improve mental health among stroke survivors and their caregivers, a team of researchers with UTHealth Houston is customizing an existing virtual environment filled with fun, interactive ways to connect with others. Jennifer E. S. Beauchamp, PhD, RN, an associate professor with...

www.uth.edu

