Every Tool A Sushi Chef Uses For A 30-Course Omakase

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. I present to you two equally frustrating butter-based baking scenarios. In the first, it’s 8 p.m. on a cold winter night and you want to make holiday cookies, but the butter is frozen, and even if you move it to the counter now, it won’t be room temperature for, um, three years. In the second, you want to make pie on the hottest day of the summer, but the butter starts melting as soon as you take it out of the refrigerator (and considering that the key to flaky crust is cold butter, you’re doomed). Call it the Rule of Butter: No matter what you want to bake, butter will never be at the correct temperature.

