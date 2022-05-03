Q&A: Before St. Louis show, Greg Dulli details The Afghan Whigs' first new album in five years

This week entails a Star Wars-themed night, a place to find your zen and the opening of an award-winning play. In honor of a galaxy far, far away, Bombshells in Space will put on dinner and a show. In this Star Wars parody show presented by local burlesque theater the Boom Boom Room, the Boom Boom bombshells must join the Rebel Alliance after the Imperial Guard and stormtroopers invade the Boom Boom cantina. If you catch the early shows, you also get a two-course dinner (not included in ticket price) with appetizers and desserts available upon request. Want to just see the show? Check out a late-night option. Catch Bombshells in Space on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. at the Boom Boom Room (1229 Washington Avenue, 314-436-7000, theboomboomroomstl.com/bombshells-in-space). Tickets are $25. The Boom Boom Room is usually 21 years or older, but can sometimes make exceptions if notified before buying a ticket. The show runs through Saturday, June 25.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO