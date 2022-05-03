ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Radcliffe Is Unrecognizable As Weird Al Yankovic In The First 'Weird' Biopic Trailer

By Cata Balzano
 3 days ago
The first trailer for Roku's Weird: The Al Yankovic Storyjust dropped, and it's easy to forget it's Daniel Radcliffe portraying the famous musician.

With Yankovic's statement curly hairdo, the big silver-frame eyeglasses and moustache, the former Harry Potter actor looks like a completely different person. He's also rocking an American accident that makes it even easier to immerse us in his acting.

"Anyone got an accordion?" he says in the trailer.

The trailer teases Yankovic's award-winning music and wacky personality, with a rockstar-parody tone that seems to fit Radcliffe perfectly. You can credit the tone to director Eric Appel of Funny or Die, who also wrote the movie along with Yankovic.

Radcliffe was cast as the on-screen Yankovic in January, and the film reportedly began shooting in Los Angeles in February.

Yankovic is one of music's best-selling musicians of all time and one of the only artists to get a top-40 hit in each of the last four decades, along with Michael Jackson and Madonna.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the comedian and musician expressed his enthusiasm about Radcliffe's portrayal of his persona in the biopic, which he is coproducing.

"I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for," he had said to the outlet.

We're guessing that was a joke, but you never know with Weird Al.

Radcliffe told the New York Times in March that he's very excited for people to see the movie.

"I did one shot the other day and Al walked up to me afterward and was like, 'Is that the weirdest thing you've ever had to do?'" he recalled. "I was like, 'It's top two, with the only other one being Paul Dano riding me like a jet ski at the beginning of Swiss Army Man.'"

Weird Al's supposed tell-all biopic is set to stream on Roku this coming fall, although no release date has been set yet.

