ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff welcomes a baby boy after miscarriage

By Kait Hanson
TODAY.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoloff, party of five! “Little People, Big World” stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach are officially parents of three. The couple welcomed a baby boy, Josiah Luke, on April 30 and shared the happy news on Instagram Tuesday. "You surprised us all by coming early,...

www.today.com

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josiah
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly. Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little People#Miscarriage#Baby Boy#Big World
realitytitbit.com

90 Day Fiancé's Rose Vega now unrecognisable after dramatic transformation

Two years after her journey in the TLC series, without a doubt, 90 Day Fiancé’s Rose Vega has become one of the most iconic contestants of all time. Glowing up after a breakup, the 26-year-old contestant, who looks gorgeous as ever after attempted a long-distance relationship with none other than Big Ed.
TV SHOWS
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Tri-City Herald

The Roloff Family Have Welcomed Many Babies — Find Out Which ‘LPBW’ Stars Are Currently Expecting

A growing family! Since meeting Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff‘s family following the debut of Little People, Big World in 2006, their big brood has only gotten bigger. Their eldest son, Jeremy Roloff, announced that he was expecting baby No. 3 with wife Audrey Roloff in July 2021. Four months later, the couple confirmed their son’s exciting arrival.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Memphis Speaks Out After Shocking Relationship Comments Made By Hamza's Sister

90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days Season 5 unpacked a lot during its tell-all specials regarding the cast’s relationships (and exposed Gino for his continued bad behavior), though Memphis Smith and Hamza Mokni didn’t get a real chance to discuss their story. Memphis left in the midst of the taping due to not feeling well, which left viewers with more big questions that the show couldn’t get to. Now, however, she’s speaking out on social media following some shocking comments made by Hamza’s sister concerning the couple’s relationship.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

90 Day Fiancé's Robert And Anny Shared The Tragic News Fans After The Death Of Their Infant Son, And Other Stars Shared Sympathy

90 Day Fiancé fans are used to updates about relationship troubles and drama between co-stars, but such news usually isn't quite as devastating as the news shared by Robert Springs and Anny Francisco. Regular viewers will likely know Robert and Anny from their time in the franchise proper, and/or through recurring appearances on the commentary show Pillow Talk. The couple shared the sad update that their infant son, Adriel Spring, has died at just seven months old. The news sent shockwaves through the community, and fans, as well as other cast members, reached out to share sympathy and condolences with Robert and Anny.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Wonders Why He & Kailyn Lowry Haven’t Gotten Back Together

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got into a disagreement during the April 19 episode of Teen Mom 2, when they realized their parenting styles are completely different. Javi didn’t like that Kailyn failed to bring a coat for Lincoln to his sporting event in the middle of December, but she said she was just teaching Lincoln how to be accountable for himself. She claims she told Lincoln to bring a coat, but Lincoln didn’t do anything about it. So she felt he should face the consequences and suffer. As we said, Javi didn’t agree, and he said that Kailyn should always make sure Lincoln has a coat, no matter what. But while talking it out, the conversation also shifted to their relationship and Javi asked why they’re not together. Kailyn told him that she didn’t want to get back together with him because they’d just kill each other. They can’t even agree on how to raise their son, so how would they be able to sustain a healthy romantic relationship?
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy