‘Little People, Big World’ star Tori Roloff welcomes a baby boy after miscarriage

Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin got into a disagreement during the April 19 episode of Teen Mom 2, when they realized their parenting styles are completely different. Javi didn’t like that Kailyn failed to bring a coat for Lincoln to his sporting event in the middle of December, but she said she was just teaching Lincoln how to be accountable for himself. She claims she told Lincoln to bring a coat, but Lincoln didn’t do anything about it. So she felt he should face the consequences and suffer. As we said, Javi didn’t agree, and he said that Kailyn should always make sure Lincoln has a coat, no matter what. But while talking it out, the conversation also shifted to their relationship and Javi asked why they’re not together. Kailyn told him that she didn’t want to get back together with him because they’d just kill each other. They can’t even agree on how to raise their son, so how would they be able to sustain a healthy romantic relationship?

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 17 DAYS AGO