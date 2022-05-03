ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Local favorite Denny McCarthy hoping good memories, hoops fuel good week at TPC Potomac for Wells Fargo Championship

By Steve DiMeglio
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sTgfH_0fRvcQo200
Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

When he was 12 or 13, Denny McCarthy tackled for the first time one of the toughest golf courses in his area – TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm north of Washington, D.C.

He got the better of the rugged layout.

Playing from a collection of forward tees – the course is still burdensome from there – the youngster broke par.

“I shot like 1‑under 70 and it was like my best round ever on a golf course, so I remember I do have that nice memory,” McCarthy said Tuesday. “I know it was on the older course, but I remember it felt like that round, it was like I knew I was going to play a hard golf course and I treated it like a U.S. Open and I played well that day. So that was a nice feeling as a young kid to know that I could play a hard golf course well.”

McCarthy is back at TPC Potomac this week for the Wells Fargo Championship, which has been relocated from Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, this year because that course is hosting the upcoming Presidents Cup. McCarthy said he played TPC Potomac about a half-dozen times before the redo and another dozen times afterward. While he admits he doesn’t remember a whole lot of the course, it does provide some familiar footing that could give him an edge.

Wells Fargo: Odds and picks | PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ | Thursday tee times

In addition to that mojo, McCarthy tossed in unique prep before Thursday’s first round. The former golf and basketball standout at nearby Georgetown Preparatory School headed to the NBA’s Washington Wizards practice facility on Tuesday for a shootaround and a possible three-point contest.

“This is one (tournament) that I’ve had circled on my calendar for a little while,” said McCarthy, 29, who also was a two-time All-American in golf at the University of Virginia. “It will be nice to have a crowd out here Thursday and Friday. Hopefully, I can make some noise and play well on the weekend and maybe gather a few more people on the weekend would be pretty cool.”

McCarthy also feels good about his golf game. While the results haven’t been to his liking of late – he’s ranked 157th in the world and looking for his first PGA Tour title – he is more upbeat than discouraged.

He’s only missed one cut in his last 14 starts and has five top 15s. He also remains one of the game’s best putters as he’s ranked in the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Putting and Total Putting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uhcpi_0fRvcQo200
Denny McCarthy lines up a putt while on the green at the ninth hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

“I haven’t really had many great results lately, but that doesn’t mean my game’s not in a good spot,” said McCarthy, who now lives in Florida. “I played all four Florida events, made all those cuts. Got caught in a few of the bad waves, which is obviously going to happen. I’ve still been playing good golf.

“I haven’t seen my name up top as much as I would have liked, but I’m still working on the right things. And my game feels really good and I’m starting to hit it really well to give myself a lot of looks. I’ve still been putting well, too, I just haven’t really made as much as I’m used to seeing go in, but I know if I just keep doing what I’m doing, good things are right around the corner.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Sports
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Back-to-back: Willie Mack III captures second APGA Tour Billy Horschel Invitational

It took Willie Mack III 29 holes to make a bogey at the Players Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass this week. Four holes later, he potentially faced a lot worse. However, the 33-year-old veteran of the Advocates Professional Golf Association minimized the effect of driving into an unplayable lie at the par-4 15th hole and went on to play the final three holes at 1-under on Friday to win his second Billy Horschel APGA Invitational, his third APGA event on the First Coast and his 71st professional victory.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sophomore Dylan Harper, brother of Rutgers standout Ron Harper Jr., adds three offers the past two weeks

Dylan Harper has seen his recruitment take off the past several weeks, with several bigtime offers rolling in for the class of 2024 guard. A 6-foot-5 prospect out of Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, N.J.), Harper is a consensus four-star recruit. The 247Sports Composite lists him as the No. 33 player in the nation. He is the No. 3 player in New Jersey for his recruiting class. And his recruitment is really starting to pick up in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Harper has received offers from Indiana (April 24), Texas Tech (April 29) and Missouri (May 2). In February, he was offered by Georgetown. Last season, he pulled in offers from Rutgers and St. Peter’s.   Twin we gotta start smiling😂😂😂 https://t.co/Ff9BIKhgMm — Ron Harper Jr. (@__RHJR) May 3, 2022 Don Bosco finished the season 23-5. RelatedRutgers football latest to offer four-star athlete from Florida Harper is the younger brother of Ron Harper Jr., the Rutgers basketball standout forward who declared for the NBA draft following this past season. His father is Ron Harper Sr. who starred in the NBA and won five NBA titles.
RAMSEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Presidents Cup#Tpc Potomac#Avenel Farm#Quail Hollow Club#Espn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wisconsin showing interest in St. Bonaventure transfer Dominick Welch

Greg Gard and his coaching staff have made a point to leave no stone left unturned in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to fill their two remaining scholarships. On Friday afternoon, Jon Rothstein of CBSSports reported that Wisconsin was among a long list of potential suitors that had reached out to St. Bonaventure transfer wing Dominick Welch.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ty Lawson set to join the Big3 to continue basketball career

Former UNC basketball standout Ty Lawson is continuing his professional career and will do so in the United States. But it won’t be the NBA where Lawson will hit the court but instead the Big3 per Bally’s Sports. The 3-on-3 basketball league founded by Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz, will add Lawson among other players for the upcoming season. The 34-year-old Lawson played three seasons at North Carolina before being drafted No. 18 overall in the 2009 NBA draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then traded to Denver. From there, Lawson played 8 seasons in the NBA before heading overseas in 2017....
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson in top seven for this priority 2023 offensive line target

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers have been actively recruiting in the 2023 class as they land in another priority targets top group. Four-star South Carolina product Monroe Freeling out of Oceanside Collegiate Academy (Mt. Pleasant, SC) announced on Instagram Friday that he will be choosing between seven schools. Clemson is among the group that includes Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Georgia, and Florida. Offensive line has been a clear target for Clemson in this 2023 class as they look to secure stable protection for their quarterbacks of the future. According to 247 sports composite rankings, Freeling is the top recruit out of South Carolina, the No. 80 player nationally and the No.10 ranked offensive tackle in the class. After the troubles they had up front last season, the more help the better for Clemson. Seeing the team prioritize these offensive line recruits is a good sign. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monroe Freeling (@monroe_freeling) List How Clemson stacks up in this too early 2023 NFL mock draft  
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Danny Green drains 7 three-pointers in 76ers win

Friday’s Game 3 in Philadelphia was a must-win for the 76ers and while Joel Embiid’s return dominated the pre-game headlines, it was a former UNC basketball standout that got hot during the game and had a big performance. Forward Danny Green had his best game of these playoffs so far on Friday night. Green drained seven three-pointers and finished the game with 21 points in the 99-79 win for the 76ers. The win moved the series lead to 2-1, still in favor of Miami, but it was a huge win for the 76ers as the series shifts to Philadelphia. With Green’s performance,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A look at which Oregon stars are on rosters as WNBA season tips off

The WNBA season tips off on Friday evening, as the Chicago Sky look to defend their surprise championship run from last season. The WNBA has more eyes on it than ever before, in part because of the rising interest in women’s college basketball – which has fans clamoring to see how their favorite players perform at the next level. Unfortunately limited roster spaces, the lack of minor league developmental league, and a small number of teams has created a situation where a large chunk of players drafted don’t end up sticking onto a roster once the season begins. This has created many very...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

106K+
Followers
152K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy