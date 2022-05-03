Full field of teams, individuals competing at the 2022 NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championship

Photo by Walt Beazley/Razorbacks Athletics Communications

A total of 221 participants will compete at the 2022 NCAA Div. III Men’s Golf Championship.

The NCAA Division III Men’s Golf Committee announced the 43 teams and six individuals who will compete for the national title, May 10-13 at Mission Inn Resort and Club in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. The championship will be hosted by Oglethorpe and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The 72-hole stroke-play championship features a 36 hole cut to the top 18 teams and top six individuals not on one of those teams.

Thirty-two conference champions were awarded automatic qualification. Two teams were selected from Pool B, comprised of “independent institutions and institutions that are members of conferences that do not meet the requirements for automatic qualification,” according to the NCAA. The final nine teams came from Pool C, which features institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that didn’t win the championship.

The six individuals were selected from the remaining players whose teams didn’t qualify.

Automatic qualifiers (by conference)

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference, Penn State-Altoona

American Rivers Conference, Luther

American Southwest Conference, Mary Hardin-Baylor

Atlantic East Conference, Cabrini

Centennial Conference, Franklin & Marshall

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin, Illinois Wesleyan

Commonwealth Coast Conference, Endicott

Empire 8, St. John Fisher

Great Northeast Athletic Conference, Saint Joseph’s (Maine)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference, Transylvania

Landmark Conference, Drew

Liberty League, New York University

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference, Salem State

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association, Hope

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth, Stevenson

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom, Stevens Institute of Technology

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Saint John’s (Minnesota)

New England Small College Athletic Conference, Hamilton

North Atlantic Conference, Husson

North Coast Athletic Conference, Kenyon

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference, Aurora

Northwest Conference, Willamette

Ohio Athletic Conference, John Carroll

Old Dominion Athletic Conference, Hampden-Sydney

Presidents’ Athletic Conference, Westminster(Pennsylvania)

Skyline Conference, Farmingdale State

Southern Athletic Association, Oglethorpe

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, Webster

United East Conference, Rosemont

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, Bethany Lutheran

USA South Athletic Conference, Methodist

Pool B

Babson

Emory

Pool C

Carnegie Mellon

Christopher Newport

Greensboro

Gustavus Adolphus

Huntingdon

Piedmont

University of the South

Washington and Lee

Wittenberg

Individuals

Eddie Coffren V, Lynchburg

Joey Harrigan, Rensselaer

Christian Rodriguez, Southwestern (Texas)

Jacob Mason, Trinity (Texas)

Chase Maus, Texas Lutheran

Cole Jahnke, Wisconsin-Eau Claire